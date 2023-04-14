Doctors reveal Mukumu Girls' teacher's cause of death

Mujema passed on Thursday April 13 at 6:00 p.m. while under the intensive care unit (ICU).

Mujema was transferred to Lifecare from Oasis Hospital in Kakamega after her condition worsened.

The English and Literature teacher's family reported that she suffered from symptoms similar to the three students from the school who have also died.

Doctors revealed that the late mother of two died from multiple organ failures.

Mourning the late teacher Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale expressed in shock in the latest incident which has come barely a week after three other deaths.

"Am completely crestfallen with these preventable deaths taking place at Mukumu Girls due consumption of inhygienic food and water. Ms Juliana Mujemu, the in charge of boarding is the latest to succumb. RIP our gallant teacher," the senator wrote on his Twitter page.

The school was closed and students sent home for an investigation into the cause of the illness. The government previously linked the disease outbreak to contamination of water at the institution, causing typhoid fever and amebiasis. A case of cholera was also discovered among the students.

Mukuuni Boys’ in Tharaka Nithi closed over unknown disease outbreak

In Chuka Sub-county, Tharaka Nithi County, Mukuuni Boys' High School has been shut down due to an outbreak of a disease exhibiting symptoms similar to those of cholera.

The County Director of Education, Bridget Wambua, has confirmed the incident, stating that over 40 students have been taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital and Chuka Nursing Home with stomach pains, diarrhea, and vomiting.

According to Wambua, the school administration suspects that the water supply of the institution could be contaminated by dangerous materials due to an ongoing road construction project nearby.

