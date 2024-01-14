MP Peter Salasya speaks on the slapping incident & ordeal at the hands of the police

The lawmaker alleged that his arrest was unwarranted and instead pointed an accusing finger at the authorities who he accused of not taking action in previous instances when he has been attacked by goons.

He questioned the swift action of the police in arresting him when those who have attacked him in the past are roaming free.

He noted that his vehicle has been attacked and damaged a record four times with no action yet when he is provoked or acts in self-defense, police move in with speed.

“This is the fourth time this vehicle has been stoned and me being attacked but no single individual has ever been arrested and questioned why ...when God is still on my side," Salasya complained.

He added that despite his tribulations, he will embrace forgiveness.

"I will continue to forgive them 70×70 times,” he added.

He also shared photos of his vehicle badly damaged by people he claimed were goons sent to attack him.

The MP who spent Friday nigh in police custody also shared his experience behind bars, revealing that he was made to sleep on the floor with no mattress or blanket inside the cell.

“Am currently on the ground, though I was made to sleep inside a cell without anything, no mattress no blanket no nothing,” he stated.

Salasya was caught on camera attacking the MCA with a slap during a funeral service in Kakamega, with the clip going viral.

Salasya gets physical on MCA

The drama unfolded at a funeral in Kakamega on Friday, January 12, 2023 after the lawmaker disagreed with the local politicians on protocol after his attention was drawn to a local politician who stood close by.

An agitated Salasya halted his speech and ordered the politician to take his seat but he declined leading to a confrontation.

"Tell this person to go sit down," Salasya stated, pointing at the politician with the crowd watching.

"I have told you to sit down, I'm repeating it, go sit down," the lawmaker demanded angrily.

Salasya then moved swiftly, catching the politician by surprise and slapping him.