The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MP Peter Salasya speaks on the slapping incident & ordeal at the hands of the police

Charles Ouma

The MP was arrested after he was caught on camera slapping an MCA

MP Peter Salasya
MP Peter Salasya

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has broken his silence following an incident in which he slapped Malaha Member of County Assembly Peter Walunya, leading to his arrest and spending a night in police custody.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker alleged that his arrest was unwarranted and instead pointed an accusing finger at the authorities who he accused of not taking action in previous instances when he has been attacked by goons.

He questioned the swift action of the police in arresting him when those who have attacked him in the past are roaming free.

He noted that his vehicle has been attacked and damaged a record four times with no action yet when he is provoked or acts in self-defense, police move in with speed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the fourth time this vehicle has been stoned and me being attacked but no single individual has ever been arrested and questioned why ...when God is still on my side," Salasya complained.

MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged
MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged Pulse Live Kenya

He added that despite his tribulations, he will embrace forgiveness.

"I will continue to forgive them 70×70 times,” he added.

READ: MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in public confrontation [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

He also shared photos of his vehicle badly damaged by people he claimed were goons sent to attack him.

The MP who spent Friday nigh in police custody also shared his experience behind bars, revealing that he was made to sleep on the floor with no mattress or blanket inside the cell.

“Am currently on the ground, though I was made to sleep inside a cell without anything, no mattress no blanket no nothing,” he stated.

Salasya was caught on camera attacking the MCA with a slap during a funeral service in Kakamega, with the clip going viral.

Salasya gets physical on MCA

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama unfolded at a funeral in Kakamega on Friday, January 12, 2023 after the lawmaker disagreed with the local politicians on protocol after his attention was drawn to a local politician who stood close by.

An agitated Salasya halted his speech and ordered the politician to take his seat but he declined leading to a confrontation.

"Tell this person to go sit down," Salasya stated, pointing at the politician with the crowd watching.

"I have told you to sit down, I'm repeating it, go sit down," the lawmaker demanded angrily.

MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in ugly confrontation [Video]
MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in ugly confrontation [Video] Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Salasya then moved swiftly, catching the politician by surprise and slapping him.

The MPs bodyguards moved in swiftly to a full-blown fight as they led the politician away.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Woman found murdered in Roysambu Airbnb, detectives swing into action

Woman found murdered in Roysambu Airbnb, detectives swing into action

Agnes Ngetich makes history, sets new 10,000m record

Agnes Ngetich makes history, sets new 10,000m record

Pastor Ng'ang'a gives his verdict on TB Joshua after BBC documentary

Pastor Ng'ang'a gives his verdict on TB Joshua after BBC documentary

Billionaire Buzeki fires 300 staff over high fuel prices & scales down operations

Billionaire Buzeki fires 300 staff over high fuel prices & scales down operations

MP Peter Salasya speaks on the slapping incident & ordeal at the hands of the police

MP Peter Salasya speaks on the slapping incident & ordeal at the hands of the police

Sylvanus Osoro answers Simba Arati in cryptic message as row escalates

Sylvanus Osoro answers Simba Arati in cryptic message as row escalates

Emotions run high as 'Firirinda' singer Dickson Munyonyi is laid to rest

Emotions run high as 'Firirinda' singer Dickson Munyonyi is laid to rest

How Charlene Ruto celebrated her 31st birthday

How Charlene Ruto celebrated her 31st birthday

MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in public confrontation [Video]

MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in public confrontation [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past media briefing

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

An AI generated image of people using their phones

How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

Kenyan pastor Victor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried