The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in public confrontation [Video]

Charles Ouma

Video of the confrontation went viral with netizens questioning Salasya’s actions.

MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in ugly confrontation [Video]
MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in ugly confrontation [Video]

A video of Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya going physical and attacking a politician has gone viral on social media with netizens weighing in.

Recommended articles

The drama unfolded at a funeral in Kakamega on Friday, January 12, 2023 after the lawmaker disagreed with the local politicians on protocol.

"First and foremost, let me send my condolences to the family. I remember the family would always make me feel welcome every time I visited them. That's the reason why I decided to come and console the family today. We pray that God will continue resting his soul in eternal peace. Thank you," Salasya stated in his condolence speech before his attention was drawn to a local politician who stood close by.

An agitated Salasya halted his speech and ordered the politician to take his seat but he declined leading to a confrontation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tell this person to go sit down," Salasya stated, pointing at the politician with the crowd watching.

"I have told you to sit down, I'm repeating it, go sit down," the lawmaker demanded angrily.

Salasya then moved swiftly, catching the politician by surprise and slapping him.

The MPs bodyguards moved in swiftly to a full-blown fight as they led the politician away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video of the confrontation went viral with netizens questioning Salasya’s actions.

Series of confrontations

The MP has over the last few months been caught up in ugly confrontations.

Last month on December 02, 2023, the lawmaker came face to face with a rowdy crowd which descended on his vehicle with stones and left him counting losses.

READ: MP Peter Salasya speaks after ugly confrontation that left his car damaged

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that the group of youth was hired and paid by a Kakamega politician to block and attack him. at the request of his nemesis to cause chaos.

The youthful lawmaker noted that his nemesis behind the chaos " was harangued by the bitter truth" he told him at a past function.

"I told him the truth days ago and because he knew I would come to the burial and be treated to a warm welcome, he staged youths to block me," he said.

"That is using youths for the wrong purpose. They have now destroyed this vehicle." Salasya stated.

A few weeks earlier, on Sunday, November 13 2023, the MP had been attacked and chased out of a church service at Bukaya Catholic Church.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sylvanus Osoro answers Simba Arati in cryptic message as row escalates

Sylvanus Osoro answers Simba Arati in cryptic message as row escalates

Emotions run high as 'Firirinda' singer Dickson Munyonyi is laid to rest

Emotions run high as 'Firirinda' singer Dickson Munyonyi is laid to rest

How Charlene Ruto celebrated her 31st birthday

How Charlene Ruto celebrated her 31st birthday

MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in public confrontation [Video]

MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in public confrontation [Video]

CJ Martha Koome dares Ruto in fierce response to attacks on the Judiciary

CJ Martha Koome dares Ruto in fierce response to attacks on the Judiciary

Meet GCA CEO Prof. Patrick V. Verkooijen the new UoN chancellor

Meet GCA CEO Prof. Patrick V. Verkooijen the new UoN chancellor

KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa wins prestigious African Governance Award

KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa wins prestigious African Governance Award

Njeri Maina's Biography: From Bahati's video vixen to MP at 29 years

Njeri Maina's Biography: From Bahati's video vixen to MP at 29 years

LSK considers impeachment proceedings as lawyers protest outside Ruto's office

LSK considers impeachment proceedings as lawyers protest outside Ruto's office

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past media briefing

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Starlet Wahu

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu officiating the release of 2023 KCSE examinations at Moi Girls High School, Eldoret

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades