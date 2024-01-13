MP Peter Salasya slaps politician in public confrontation [Video]

The drama unfolded at a funeral in Kakamega on Friday, January 12, 2023 after the lawmaker disagreed with the local politicians on protocol.

"First and foremost, let me send my condolences to the family. I remember the family would always make me feel welcome every time I visited them. That's the reason why I decided to come and console the family today. We pray that God will continue resting his soul in eternal peace. Thank you," Salasya stated in his condolence speech before his attention was drawn to a local politician who stood close by.

An agitated Salasya halted his speech and ordered the politician to take his seat but he declined leading to a confrontation.

"Tell this person to go sit down," Salasya stated, pointing at the politician with the crowd watching.

"I have told you to sit down, I'm repeating it, go sit down," the lawmaker demanded angrily.

Salasya then moved swiftly, catching the politician by surprise and slapping him.

The MPs bodyguards moved in swiftly to a full-blown fight as they led the politician away.

Video of the confrontation went viral with netizens questioning Salasya’s actions.

Series of confrontations

The MP has over the last few months been caught up in ugly confrontations.

Last month on December 02, 2023, the lawmaker came face to face with a rowdy crowd which descended on his vehicle with stones and left him counting losses.

He claimed that the group of youth was hired and paid by a Kakamega politician to block and attack him. at the request of his nemesis to cause chaos.

The youthful lawmaker noted that his nemesis behind the chaos " was harangued by the bitter truth" he told him at a past function.

"I told him the truth days ago and because he knew I would come to the burial and be treated to a warm welcome, he staged youths to block me," he said.

"That is using youths for the wrong purpose. They have now destroyed this vehicle." Salasya stated.