Governor Kang'ata reshuffles Cabinet & sacks all medical superintendents

Denis Mwangi

Governor Kang’ata gave Health CEC Dr Fredrick Mbugua an ultimatum of one month to automate systems in all medical facilities in the county.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata during a past function
Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata during a past function

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has made changes to his Cabinet and county administration.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, August 23, Governor Kang’ata directed that all medical superintendents in level 4 and 5 hospitals should step down from September 7.

The chief officer of health will issue a notice tomorrow inviting doctors to act as medical superintendents in respective hospitals,” he said.

The governor said that the fresh recruitment of medical superintendents would involve suitability tests.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata before the Senate's County Public Accounts Committee on March 21, 2023,
Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata before the Senate's County Public Accounts Committee on March 21, 2023,

Successfully candidates will be hired for one term subject to renewal if they score will in a client satisfaction survey.

Kang’ata gave Health CEC Dr Fredrick Mbugua an ultimatum of one month to automate systems in all medical facilities in the county.

This will address complaints of lack of medicine in the facilities.

“Dr Fredrick Mbugua and all other senior officers of that department have one month from today to automate all 157 medical facilities (dispensaries; health centres and all hospitals) failure to which the Executive will consider taking appropriate action against each of them,” said the governor.

Kang’ata said that Public Service CEC James Gatuna was moved to the lands docket, and Winfred Njeri Mwangi would replace Gatuna in the ICT and public service docket.

Culture, Gender and Social Services Chief Officer Angela Mueni Kioko moved to the Education and Technical Training department.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata
Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata

Health Services Chief Officer Kennedy Kihato moved to the Culture, Gender and Social Services department.

Education and Techincal Training Chief Officer Issac Karoga moved to Health Services

