Mystery of wealthy businessman found dead inside abandoned car in Nyari Estate

The lifeless body of Somesh Ramesh, a well-known Indian businessman involved in the landscaping industry, was discovered inside his vehicle along Ngecha Road on Sunday morning.

Detectives are working to unravel the motive behind this heinous crime, as the community mourns the loss of Ramesh.

Somesh Ramesh Pulse Live Kenya

The 54-year-old businessman, bid farewell to his family in Spring Valley on the night of Saturday, May 11.

Little did they know that it would be the last time they would see him alive. The following morning, Nyari security guards on patrol made a horrifying discovery when they stumbled upon Ramesh's lifeless body inside a roadside ditch.

Detectives from the Gigiri Police Station are investigating the murder, treating it as a case of homicide.

The preliminary examination of the crime scene has revealed that Ramesh suffered three stab wounds, one on his chest and two on his thighs.

Authorities believe that the businessman may have been killed elsewhere before his body was transported and abandoned at the location where it was found.

Somesh Ramesh's vehicle in which he was found dead Pulse Live Kenya

In their quest for answers, investigators are focusing on Ramesh's last movements and communication.

Family members have already been questioned, shedding light on his activities leading up to the tragic incident.