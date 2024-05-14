The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mystery of wealthy businessman found dead inside abandoned car in Nyari Estate

Denis Mwangi

Family members have already been questioned, shedding light on his activities leading up to the tragic incident.

Somesh Ramesh's vehicle in which he was found dead
Somesh Ramesh's vehicle in which he was found dead

The peaceful neighborhood of Nyari Estate in Gigiri, Nairobi, was struck by a mysterious murder that has left the community in disbelief.

Recommended articles

The lifeless body of Somesh Ramesh, a well-known Indian businessman involved in the landscaping industry, was discovered inside his vehicle along Ngecha Road on Sunday morning.

Detectives are working to unravel the motive behind this heinous crime, as the community mourns the loss of Ramesh.

Somesh Ramesh
Somesh Ramesh Somesh Ramesh Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The 54-year-old businessman, bid farewell to his family in Spring Valley on the night of Saturday, May 11.

Little did they know that it would be the last time they would see him alive. The following morning, Nyari security guards on patrol made a horrifying discovery when they stumbled upon Ramesh's lifeless body inside a roadside ditch.

Detectives from the Gigiri Police Station are investigating the murder, treating it as a case of homicide.

The preliminary examination of the crime scene has revealed that Ramesh suffered three stab wounds, one on his chest and two on his thighs.

Authorities believe that the businessman may have been killed elsewhere before his body was transported and abandoned at the location where it was found.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Faith Musembi murder: 19-year-old MKU student found dead after demand for ransom

Somesh Ramesh's vehicle in which he was found dead
Somesh Ramesh's vehicle in which he was found dead Somesh Ramesh's vehicle in which he was found dead Pulse Live Kenya

In their quest for answers, investigators are focusing on Ramesh's last movements and communication.

Family members have already been questioned, shedding light on his activities leading up to the tragic incident.

The motive behind this brutal murder remains a mystery, leaving detectives to piece together the puzzle and bring the culprits to justice.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The moment PS Korir Singoei placed a call to welcome Lydia Mbotela to the Kenyan Embassy in DRC upon her release by the authorities in Kinshasa.

Negotiations secure release of KQ employees detained by DRC military for 17 days

The late Faith Musembi who was a student at Mount Kenya University

Faith Musembi murder: 19-year-old MKU student found dead after demand for ransom

A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed.

5-storey apartment collapses in Uthiru along Naivasha Road

KMPDU officials sign return to work agreement after ending 56-day strike

Reason doctors ended strike without resolving controversial issue on interns