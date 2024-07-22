Nairobi County proposes strict laws on ownership of cats, chicken & livestock

The Nairobi City County Assembly has introduced the Nairobi City County Animal Control and Welfare Bill 2024.

This comprehensive bill addresses various aspects of animal care, control, and welfare, aiming to create a harmonious coexistence between residents and animals.

The bill, which is set to come into effect upon approval by Governor Johnson Sakaja, is set to undergo public participation on August 2.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

The is divided into several parts, each focusing on specific categories of animals and their welfare requirements.

The key sections of the bill include:

Welfare and Control of Cats

Mandatory Licensing for Cats

One of the central features of the bill is the introduction of mandatory licensing for all cats.

Cat owners in Nairobi will now be required to obtain a Sh200 license fee for each cat they own.

The license must be renewed annually, ensuring that all cats are up-to-date with rabies vaccinations and are kept in conditions that promote their well-being.

The licensing process is designed to be straightforward, with owners needing to provide proof of vaccination and pay a nominal fee.

This initiative aims to create a systematic way to monitor and manage the cat population in Nairobi, reducing the incidence of stray and abandoned cats.

Business Insider USA

Standards for Cat Kennels

In addition to licensing, the bill sets stringent standards for kennels that house cats.

These facilities must meet specific criteria to be licensed by the county.

The regulations stipulate that kennels must provide adequate space, ventilation, and hygiene to ensure the health and comfort of the cats.

The bill also mandates regular inspections of these facilities by designated animal control officers.

These inspections are intended to ensure compliance with the set standards and to take immediate corrective action in cases of non-compliance.

Addressing Stray Cats

The bill includes measures to address the issue of stray cats, which has been a growing concern in Nairobi.

Animal control officers will be empowered to capture and manage stray cats humanely.

Captured cats will be checked for licenses and vaccinations, and efforts will be made to reunite them with their owners or find them new homes if they are unclaimed.

Business Insider USA

Enforcement and Penalties

To ensure adherence to the new regulations, the bill provides for strict enforcement measures.

Animal control officers will have the authority to issue fines and penalties to owners who fail to comply with the licensing and care standards.

Repeat offenders may face higher fines and possible legal action.

Welfare and Control of Livestock

The bill outlines strict regulations for keeping cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and poultry.

It specifies the standards for animal housing, including cowsheds and pens, to ensure the animals' welfare.

The welfare of farmed fish, game, and rabbits is also covered, with guidelines for their care, transportation, and slaughter.

The bill sets forth stringent guidelines for the proper care of livestock, which includes cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and poultry.

These guidelines ensure that livestock owners provide appropriate housing, nutrition, and medical care for their animals.

Business Insider USA

Housing Standards

Specific housing standards are mandated for different types of livestock to ensure they are kept in humane and healthy conditions. These standards include:

Cowsheds : Must be constructed to provide adequate space, ventilation, and protection from extreme weather conditions.

: Must be constructed to provide adequate space, ventilation, and protection from extreme weather conditions. Pens : For pigs and other small livestock, pens must offer sufficient space for movement, proper drainage to maintain cleanliness, and adequate shelter.

: For pigs and other small livestock, pens must offer sufficient space for movement, proper drainage to maintain cleanliness, and adequate shelter. Poultry Housing: Must include nesting areas, perches, and sufficient space to allow for natural behaviors such as dust bathing and foraging.

Veterinary Care and Vaccinations

The bill requires regular veterinary check-ups and vaccinations for all livestock. This includes mandatory vaccinations against common diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease and swine fever.

Livestock owners are also responsible for ensuring their animals receive timely medical attention in case of illness or injury.

Transportation and Slaughter Regulations

The transportation and slaughter of livestock are subject to strict regulations to ensure humane treatment. Key provisions include:

Transportation : Livestock must be transported in vehicles that provide sufficient space, ventilation, and protection from injury. The bill prohibits overloading and mandates rest periods during long journeys.

: Livestock must be transported in vehicles that provide sufficient space, ventilation, and protection from injury. The bill prohibits overloading and mandates rest periods during long journeys. Slaughter: The bill outlines humane slaughter practices, requiring that animals be rendered insensible to pain before slaughter. Slaughterhouses must meet specific hygiene and operational standards to be licensed.

Welfare of Farmed Fish, Game, and Rabbits

The welfare provisions extend to farmed fish, game, and rabbits, with guidelines for their care, housing, and transportation.

The bill mandates that these animals be kept in environments that promote their natural behaviors and well-being.

Enforcement and Penalties

To ensure compliance with the new regulations, the bill provides for the appointment of animal control officers with the authority to enforce the provisions.