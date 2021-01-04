The High Court of Kenya has suspended the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election pending determination of a petition filed by impeached Governor Mike Sonko.

The Nairobi by-election had been slated on February 18, 2021.

The Nairobi County Seat fell vacant following Sonko’s impeachment, who moved to court to challenge his removal from office.

Sonko was impeached after 88 out of 122 Members of the Nairobi County Assembly voted to support his ouster. He was accused of four charges including; a gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws, and lacking the mental capacity to run the county government.

The Senate, later on, upheld his impeachment after he was found guilty of all the charges.

Just the other day, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) barred impeached leaders from holding public office.

In a statement, EACC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak said leaders who have been removed from office for contravening Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya that touches on integrity will not be cleared to vie for any seat in the upcoming by-elections.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu had declared interest in the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election as an independent candidate

Others who have declared interest in the Gubernatorial race are; Former Dagoretti South MP Denis Waweru, Agnes Kagure and Miguna (Thirdway Alliance Kenya candidate.

