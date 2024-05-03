The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto indefinitely suspends school re-opening among other measures

Amos Robi

The President said the Ministry of Education shall issue subsequent communication regarding learners who had already reported to school

President William Ruto at State House
President William Ruto at State House

President William Ruto, on Friday, May 3, directed the suspension of school reopening until further notice due to the ongoing heavy rains and floods experienced across the country.

Recommended articles

Speaking at State House, the president addressed the government's preparedness to tackle the floods, overturning an earlier directive by the Ministry of Education for schools to reopen on Monday, May 6.

The President stated that the Ministry of Education would issue subsequent communication regarding learners who had already reported to school after the earlier announcement to postpone school reopening had been made.

"The Ministry of Education is directed to postpone the reopening dates of all schools in the country for the second term until further notice," said Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains
File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How parents, students reacted to last-minute postponement of school reopening

Furthermore, the president requested that members of parliament prioritise the reconstruction of schools damaged by the floods.

"Members of Parliament are urged to reorganise their CDF allocations to prioritise the reconstruction of school infrastructure damaged as a result of the floods," added the president.

Several schools are hosting people displaced by floods across different parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among other measures, the president mentioned that the government has put in place including providing food aid to different parts of the country affected by the floods.

President William Ruto with Mai Mahiu residents displaced by flooding tragedy and encamped at Ngeya Girls Secondary School on April 30, 2024
President William Ruto with Mai Mahiu residents displaced by flooding tragedy and encamped at Ngeya Girls Secondary School on April 30, 2024 President William Ruto with Mai Mahiu residents displaced by flooding tragedy and encamped at Ngeya Girls Secondary School on April 30, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cabinet warns that Cyclone Hidaya is about to hit Kenya [Details]

Additionally, security forces have been instructed to provide support to affected families, including the evacuation of all persons at risk.

"The Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service are directed to deploy resources, personnel and equipment for carrying out coordinated public safety and risk mitigation operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Security agencies are further directed to enlist the support of the National Youth Service and work with National Government Administration Officers to respond to this emergency," said the president.

Boda boda riders wading through floods
Boda boda riders wading through floods Boda boda riders wading through floods Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya Met Department shares May weather outlook: What to expect

According to reports, more than 200,000 people have been displaced by floods and over 170 killed across different parts of the country.

This comes even as the government warns of the imminent arrival of Cyclone Hidaya, which threatens heavy rainfall and turbulent marine conditions along the coast.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A lorry stuck inside Muswii River in Makueni County

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river

Former Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya with Mary Biketi

Former Governor Oparanya makes admission over leaked photos [Video]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on December 1, 2023

Uhuru Kenyatta donates millions in personal funds to help flood victims

The Kenya Red Cross Society disaster response team at Kware, Nairobi on April 13, 2024

Is Kenya Red Cross the backbone of disaster response in Kenya?