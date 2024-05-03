Ruto indefinitely suspends school re-opening among other measures

Speaking at State House, the president addressed the government's preparedness to tackle the floods, overturning an earlier directive by the Ministry of Education for schools to reopen on Monday, May 6.

The President stated that the Ministry of Education would issue subsequent communication regarding learners who had already reported to school after the earlier announcement to postpone school reopening had been made.

"The Ministry of Education is directed to postpone the reopening dates of all schools in the country for the second term until further notice," said Ruto.

File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, the president requested that members of parliament prioritise the reconstruction of schools damaged by the floods.

"Members of Parliament are urged to reorganise their CDF allocations to prioritise the reconstruction of school infrastructure damaged as a result of the floods," added the president.

Several schools are hosting people displaced by floods across different parts of the country.

Among other measures, the president mentioned that the government has put in place including providing food aid to different parts of the country affected by the floods.

President William Ruto with Mai Mahiu residents displaced by flooding tragedy and encamped at Ngeya Girls Secondary School on April 30, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, security forces have been instructed to provide support to affected families, including the evacuation of all persons at risk.

"The Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service are directed to deploy resources, personnel and equipment for carrying out coordinated public safety and risk mitigation operations.

"Security agencies are further directed to enlist the support of the National Youth Service and work with National Government Administration Officers to respond to this emergency," said the president.

Boda boda riders wading through floods Pulse Live Kenya

According to reports, more than 200,000 people have been displaced by floods and over 170 killed across different parts of the country.