Governor Susan Kihika responds to reports on her disappearance from limelight

Charles Ouma

The governor has been conspicuously absent at high-profile events in Nakuru county, sparking speculation on her whereabouts

File image of governor Susan Kihika
File image of governor Susan Kihika

Nakuru governor, Susan Kihika, has responded to media reports on her unexplained absence from public functions amid speculation on what could be behind her glaring absence at public events.

Kihika was a prominent figure in public events as Kenya Kwanza settled down, accompanying the President William Ruto and his deputy to prayer rallies and development projects has been missing from the limelight, sparking speculations.

Giving her response on Friday, May 26, the county boss wondered why her disappearance was of interest across the nation.

The county chief opined that even with her absence from the limelight, her responsibilities as the governor remain her top priorities, noting that development projects and service delivery in Nakuru county have been progressing well.

She accused the media of using her name to push their products, explaining that she is at work.

"I understand that they have to sell their media productions. I'm at work," the governor slammed.

The governor who has been conspicuously absent did not clarify why she has been missing from the limelight in recent past.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru during the Governors and deputy Governors' induction
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru during the Governors and deputy Governors' induction Pulse Live Kenya

Her statement was preceded by updates on her social media platforms that have also not been as busy as before.

The governor shared photos of development projects in the county and praised the team she has been working with as the county boss.

"Another borehole done. Another fulfilled promise. Water for Kiambiriria residents in Turi Ward, Molo Sub-county," Kihika wrote, adding that she has the interest of her people at heart.

Media reports have questioned her glaring absence from public events, with the governor skipping several functions.

A media report published on Tuesday, May 23 highlighted her absence, noting that the last public event attended by the governor was on April 10, 2023, when she attended a meeting hosted by the Council of Governors.

The installation of Bishop Cleophas Oseso Tuka of the Nakuru Catholic Diocese, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's meeting with Nakuru MPs and a tour by the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi are among the events that the governor missed in her Nakuru county.

