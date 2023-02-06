Governor Kihika throws lavish birthday party for her daughter Tiffany [Photos]

The all-white party was attended by prominent women in Kenyan politics around political circles who donned their best white and baby-blue attires, in line with the day's theme.

The birthday girl was dressed in a single-shoulder silver dress that sparkled under the lights. She was surrounded by her close friends and family, who wished her a happy birthday and celebrated with her.

The decor was kept simple yet elegant, with white floral arrangements and soft lighting that set the perfect ambiance for the celebration which lasted through the night.

Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Kihika, while appreciating those who turned out for the party, acknowledged that it has taken their support to help raise her daughter.

"It sure takes a village to raise a child, and it equally takes a village to support that child’s parent. Thank you to our awesome solid village of friends who have helped us in one way or another raise this beautiful, kind and sweet girl into the lovely young lady that she has turned out to be.

"Thank you all for celebrating her with us and for your great words of wisdom and guidance to her. Happy Birthday Tiffany May you continue to shine with love, joy and prosperity for many years to come. We love you immensely!" Governor Kihika said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Among personalities present for the birthday was Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Cabinet Secretary of Public Service, Affirmative Action and Gender Aisha Jumwa, former Senator Millicent Omanga, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronicah Maina, former CAS Rachel Shebesh, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda among others.

Governor Kihika's daughter Tiffany is a Political Science student at the University of Tampa in Florida, United States of America.

Here are photos from the birthday party:

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya