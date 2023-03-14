Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job

This comes after the PSC received a whopping 103 applicants for the position. The shortlisted candidates are:

Naomi Shaban (Taveta) Florence Mutua (Busia Woman Representative) David Were (Matungu) Peter Mwathi (Limuru) Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North) Isaac Melly (Uasin Gishu Senator) Abdi Muhumed Ali Justa Wawira Mwangi Ruth Nyaga Judith Wachianga Ojwang

ADVERTISEMENT

Naomi Shaban served as the Taveta MP from 2007 to 2017. During her tenure, she was appointed to several committees, including the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Communication, and Information. She also served as the Chairperson of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA).

Pulse Live Kenya

Jimmy Angwenyi, on the other hand, served as the Kitutu Chache North MP from 2007 to 2013. Angwenyi was a vocal and controversial figure in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angwenyi was a member of several committees, including the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Planning and Trade. He was also a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

The interviews have been scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, at the Mini Chamber, Parliament Buildings.

The shortlisted candidates are required to bring their National IDs, academic transcripts, clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, DCI, and a self-declaration form stamped by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The PSC is an independent entity established under Article 127 of the Constitution to ensure the smooth functioning of the Houses of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye has urged members of the public to submit sworn memoranda containing any information of interest concerning the suitability of the shortlisted nominees.

In November 2022, the members of PSC were sworn in at an event presided over by the Clerk of the Senate, Jeremiah Nyegenye, alongside the National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula.

ADVERTISEMENT