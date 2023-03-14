ADVERTISEMENT
Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job

Amos Robi

Interviews for the shortlisted candidates have been scheduled for March 22

Naomi Shaban
Naomi Shaban

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted ten candidates for the position of the nominee to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

This comes after the PSC received a whopping 103 applicants for the position. The shortlisted candidates are:

  1. Naomi Shaban (Taveta)
  2. Florence Mutua (Busia Woman Representative)
  3. David Were (Matungu)
  4. Peter Mwathi (Limuru)
  5. Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North)
  6. Isaac Melly (Uasin Gishu Senator)
  7. Abdi Muhumed Ali
  8. Justa Wawira Mwangi
  9. Ruth Nyaga
  10. Judith Wachianga Ojwang
Naomi Shaban served as the Taveta MP from 2007 to 2017. During her tenure, she was appointed to several committees, including the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Communication, and Information. She also served as the Chairperson of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA).

Former Taita Taveta MP Naomi Shaban
Former Taita Taveta MP Naomi Shaban Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ex-news anchors, politicians among 224 CAS candidates

Jimmy Angwenyi, on the other hand, served as the Kitutu Chache North MP from 2007 to 2013. Angwenyi was a vocal and controversial figure in Parliament.

Angwenyi was a member of several committees, including the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Planning and Trade. He was also a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

The interviews have been scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, at the Mini Chamber, Parliament Buildings.

The shortlisted candidates are required to bring their National IDs, academic transcripts, clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, DCI, and a self-declaration form stamped by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The PSC is an independent entity established under Article 127 of the Constitution to ensure the smooth functioning of the Houses of Parliament.

Florence Mutua
Florence Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto names team to determine next IEBC chairperson & commissioners

Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye has urged members of the public to submit sworn memoranda containing any information of interest concerning the suitability of the shortlisted nominees.

In November 2022, the members of PSC were sworn in at an event presided over by the Clerk of the Senate, Jeremiah Nyegenye, alongside the National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula.

The seven commissioners were Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni, nominated senator Joyce Korir, and John Kinyua from Laikipia. Others were MPs Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Woman Rep), and Mohamed Ali (Nyali).

State drops case against former Interior CS Matiang'i

