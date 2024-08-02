The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nation Media appoints ex-Royal Media Services boss as new head of broadcasting

Denis Mwangi

Nation Media Group has appointed a new head of broadcasting

Simaloi Dajom
Simaloi Dajom

Nation Media Group (NMG) has announced the appointment of Simaloi Dajom as the new Head of Broadcasting, effective August 12, 2024.

Dajom brings a wealth of experience in the media industry to her new role, having held senior positions at Royal Media Services and Mediamax Network.

In her new position, Dajom will be responsible for overseeing the overall performance of Nation Broadcasting Division in Kenya and driving growth for the group’s television and radio stations.

She will be tasked with developing and executing a broadcast strategy aimed at increasing ratings and market share.

Simaloi Dajom
Simaloi Dajom Simaloi Dajom Pulse Live Kenya

Dajom has a proven track record in audience growth, content development, and business development within the media industry.

Her expertise in media production, programming, and talent development will be instrumental in strengthening NMG’s broadcasting arm.

Prior to joining NMG, Dajom served as Chief Content & Strategy Officer at Mediamax Network and held various leadership roles at Royal Media Services.

She is a graduate of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication and a member of the board of Films Without Borders (UK).

Simaloi Dajom, a renowned media expert with nearly two decades of experience, has left an indelible mark on Kenya's media industry.

Her commitment to impact communication, media strategy, and training has propelled the growth and transformation of over 30 media stations across Kenya and Africa.

Dajom, as a media sustainability advisor, possesses expertise in a wide range of areas.

Her skills include media training, development communication, and media sustainability and viability.

She excels in strategic content development, traditional and alternative media monetisation, and analysing media trends and audience data.

Dajom is also adept at forming strategic partnerships, managing projects and budgets, and advocating for regulatory compliance.

Additionally, he has experience in curriculum development, strategic communication, project management, and strategic leadership.

Her knowledge extends to digital transformation, talent development, mentorship, and executive coaching.

Dajom's impressive career trajectory includes serving as a Deputy Director for 14 stations at Royal Media Services where she played a pivotal role in content production and editing.

Her passion for journalism and reporting shone through during her time as a news anchor at Citizen TV, where she educated the public about national, world, and local events while following current affairs and presenting news stories in an informative, interesting, and unbiased manner.

Simaloi Dajom
Simaloi Dajom Simaloi Dajom Pulse Live Kenya

Successfully managed, mentored, and trained over 700 media personalities, including radio and TV personalities, digital content creators, producers, journalists, news editors, presenters, sales executives, media owners, executives, and station managers in Kenya and across Africa.

She has been recognized as one of Kenya's Top 40 Under 40 Women by the Nation Media Group's Business Daily Newspaper for her demonstrated leadership and impact in the media field.

