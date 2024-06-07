The sports category has moved to a new website.

Job cuts looming as NMG announces restructuring plan

Amos Robi

NMG made the announcement on June 7 saying the move was aimed at becoming more leaner and effective

A photo of Nation Centre
  • Nation Media Group (NMG) announced a restructuring plan to adapt to the digital economy
  • The restructuring will involve staff layoffs to streamline operations and reduce payroll
  • The company stated that the restructuring process will comply with Kenyan labor laws

Nation Media Group (NMG) has announced a comprehensive restructuring plan aimed at adapting to the evolving digital economy.

This strategic shift will, unfortunately, result in staff layoffs as the company seeks to streamline its operations and reduce its payroll.

In a statement released by the media house, the station revealed that factors outside the company's control have forced it to reach the decision.

"The media landscape is undergoing rapid transformation: Changes in audience consumption habits, technology, and other macro-economic factors have disrupted business models across the world," NMG stated.

File Image of NTV studios
File Image of NTV studios ece-auto-gen

READ: Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

While NMG did not reveal the number of staff that will lose their jobs, it said the restructuring is part of NMG's ongoing strategy to become a leaner and more agile organisation.

"As part of the continued implementation of our strategy, we are evolving into a leaner, more agile organisation that will drive the efficient delivery of services to our audiences and innovate rapidly to reap the benefits of the digital economy," the statement read.

NMG has confirmed that the company is keen on ensuring that the process is handled with respect and in full compliance with the country's labour laws.

"This exercise will be carried out with utmost respect to our employees and in adherence to Kenyan labour laws. This decision is incredibly difficult, and we are cognisant of the impact it will have on lives and livelihoods," NMG stated.

READ: Clifford Machoka quits Nation Media for greener pastures at Coca-Cola

The Kimathi-based media house also pledged to support the affected employees through this transition.

"We will therefore provide the necessary support to help those affected manage this transition," the statement concluded.

Media houses have in the past few years restructured to keep things afloat due to the effects of the shift to the digital economy.

Media companies have been forced to reduce their staff and close some bureau offices in a bid to reduce the cost of doing business.

Amos Robi

