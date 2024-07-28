Ruto & ODM faulted for ignoring 5 concerns in cabinet changes, slapped with demands

The lobby group noted that recent changes in cabinet do not reflect the genuine wishes of Kenyans and are cosmetic.

“We, the National Alternative Leadership Forum, are here to unequivocally state our dissatisfaction with the recent Cabinet changes. These reshuffles do not reflect the genuine wishes of the people of Kenya. Instead of addressing the pressing issues facing our nation, the recent Cabinet reshuffle has added fuel to an already raging fire, further deepening the crisis rather than extinguishing it." Read the statement signed by Fwamba N C Fwamba, Ouma Odera, Cathy Irungu, Mwenda Gatobu, Silas Otuke, and Beth Nachungura, National Alternative Leadership Forum officials.

5 key issues ignored by Ruto in cabinet reshuffle CS nominees

The lobby group flagged five pressing issues that remain ignored noting that the cabinet reshuffles are only adding fuel to a raging fire and deepening the crisis.

Rampant corruption, high cost of living and youth unemployment that came out strongly when Kenyans took to the streets in the ongoing protests were listed among the issues that need urgent attention, but which have been ignored.

The deteriorating Health and Education sectors were also flagged by the lobby group which noted that the country’s healthcare system ranks poorly with Kenyans unable to access basic healthcare services.

The lobby group further noted that the reshuffling “also fails to address the critical issue of financing education for students in institutions of higher learning. There is a general feeling that the Higher Education Loans Board established in under the 1995 Act of Parliament was fair and effective.

Justice and Compensation for Victims of Police Brutality is also an area that was ignored as the President and other political players settled down to share cabinet slots in what has been referred to as broad-based government whose aim is to foster unity and inclusivity but fails to address why Kenyans took to the streets in the first place.

ODM slammed for having slots in government as well as opposition

The lobby group also faulted ODM for attempting to have its cake and eat it by having slots in the cabinet while also occupying Minority seats and head committees reserved for the opposition in Parliament.

The statement noted that this is a mockery of democracy and a blatant attempt to undermine the integrity of political institutions that should be rejected by all Kenyans of goodwill.

“ODM, a key member of the Azimio Coalition, has pretentiously claimed to remain part of Azimio while suggesting that those appointed to the Cabinet acted independently. They have also wished the appointees well, which is nothing but a political gimmick.

“ODM seeks to simultaneously hold Cabinet positions and occupy Minority seats and head committees reserved for the opposition in Parliament. This dual role is not only unethical but also a strategic ploy to enjoy the perks of power without accountability. 7

“This attempt by ODM to have its cake and eat it too is a mockery of democracy. It is a blatant attempt to undermine the integrity of our political institutions and the principles of good governance. This duplicity should be strongly condemned and rejected by all Kenyans of goodwill.” Added the statement.

Lobby group’s demands to Ruto

The lobby demanded that all nominations made by the President be rescinded to pave the way for genuine consultative process that will address key issues facing the nation and reflect the will of the people while also upholding democratic principles.

President William Ruto flanked by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya

Sorting out the mess in the country’s Education and Health sector is also a demand tabled by the lobby group that demanded that Financing Model of higher education be reversed to the mechanisms that were established under HELB Act of 1995 in order to make education affordable and accessible to bright but poor students from every corner of our Republic.