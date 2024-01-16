The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NYS graduates eye lucrative roles as UAE opens 900 job slots [How to apply]

Lynet Okumu

The National Youth Service (NYS) has announced UAE employment opportunities for 900 NYS graduates, offering between Sh69,000 to Sh150,000: Application process, deadline, and the minimum qualifications

NYS receruits in a parade
NYS receruits in a parade

The National Youth Service (NYS) has announced a substantial employment opportunity for 900 NYS graduates, offering positions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Recommended articles

The announcement, made on January 15, provides comprehensive details regarding the application process, deadlines, and the minimum qualifications required for these job opportunities.

NYS recruits
NYS recruits NYS recruits Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates

The recruiting company aims to fill positions in 12 categories, each offering a monthly salary based on the specific role:

  1. Plater Fabricators: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329
  2. Welder FCAWs: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329
  3. Welding Foreman: 40 positions, earning Sh130,700
  4. Plater Foreman: 40 positions, earning Sh30,700
  5. Piping Foremen: 20 positions, earning Sh130,700
  6. Blaster Painters: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329
  7. Foreman Mechanicals: 50 positions, earning Sh152,515
  8. Foreman Rudders and Propellers: 20 positions, earning Sh163,438
  9. Mechanical Fitters: 150 positions, earning Sh69,329
  10. Rudder and Propeller Fitters: 80 positions, earning Sh114,419
  11. Pipefitters: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329
  12. Pipe Welders: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329
New NYS Scam
New NYS Scam New NYS Scam Pulse Live Kenya

It is important to note that NYS clarified in the job description document that it is not directly recruiting for these positions but is facilitating industry linkages under the Employment and Linkages Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruiting company will provide updates on terms of service, interview dates, and venues, which NYS will subsequently communicate to the applicants.

NYS has outlined the application process, providing a document with detailed job descriptions for each category and a link for submitting applications. The deadline for applications is set for January 2024.

NYS Headquarters
NYS Headquarters NYS Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

NYS assured applicants that the recruiting company will provide updates on terms of service, interview dates, and venues, emphasizing transparency in the application and selection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, President William Ruto disclosed that NYS would play a pivotal role in the government's labor export initiative.

Under this initiative, NYS would take charge of organising youths destined for international employment, offering pre-deployment training to ensure comprehensive preparation before they embark on international job opportunities.

This move by NYS aligns with the broader efforts to create employment opportunities for Kenyan youth and enhance their skills through international exposure.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-Auditor General Edward Ouko's euphoric dance video captivates Kenyans

Ex-Auditor General Edward Ouko's euphoric dance video captivates Kenyans

NYS graduates eye lucrative roles as UAE opens 900 job slots [How to apply]

NYS graduates eye lucrative roles as UAE opens 900 job slots [How to apply]

Museveni advises Somalia to emulate NRM's ideology on prosperity, security

Museveni advises Somalia to emulate NRM's ideology on prosperity, security

TRM murder: DCI get suspect's last known movements as mom identifies victim

TRM murder: DCI get suspect's last known movements as mom identifies victim

Gov't approves split of Kenya Railways into 3 entities [Details]

Gov't approves split of Kenya Railways into 3 entities [Details]

23-year-old man dies after jumping from 4th floor of a guest house in Mombasa

23-year-old man dies after jumping from 4th floor of a guest house in Mombasa

Ruto meets CIA Director at State House, Nairobi

Ruto meets CIA Director at State House, Nairobi

Jalang'o to table bill for Airbnb regulation after 2nd murder in Roysambu

Jalang'o to table bill for Airbnb regulation after 2nd murder in Roysambu

MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

An AI generated image of people using their phones

How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu

MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

A crowd outside the building where a woman was found dead in an apartment reported to be an airbnb in Roysambu

Woman found murdered in Roysambu Airbnb, detectives swing into action