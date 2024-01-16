NYS graduates eye lucrative roles as UAE opens 900 job slots [How to apply]

The announcement, made on January 15, provides comprehensive details regarding the application process, deadlines, and the minimum qualifications required for these job opportunities.

Job categories & positions available for NYS graduates

The recruiting company aims to fill positions in 12 categories, each offering a monthly salary based on the specific role:

Plater Fabricators: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329 Welder FCAWs: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329 Welding Foreman: 40 positions, earning Sh130,700 Plater Foreman: 40 positions, earning Sh30,700 Piping Foremen: 20 positions, earning Sh130,700 Blaster Painters: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329 Foreman Mechanicals: 50 positions, earning Sh152,515 Foreman Rudders and Propellers: 20 positions, earning Sh163,438 Mechanical Fitters: 150 positions, earning Sh69,329 Rudder and Propeller Fitters: 80 positions, earning Sh114,419 Pipefitters: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329 Pipe Welders: 100 positions, earning Sh69,329

It is important to note that NYS clarified in the job description document that it is not directly recruiting for these positions but is facilitating industry linkages under the Employment and Linkages Office.

The recruiting company will provide updates on terms of service, interview dates, and venues, which NYS will subsequently communicate to the applicants.

How to apply for the NYS job opportunities

NYS has outlined the application process, providing a document with detailed job descriptions for each category and a link for submitting applications. The deadline for applications is set for January 2024.

Last year, President William Ruto disclosed that NYS would play a pivotal role in the government's labor export initiative.

Under this initiative, NYS would take charge of organising youths destined for international employment, offering pre-deployment training to ensure comprehensive preparation before they embark on international job opportunities.