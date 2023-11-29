The sports category has moved to a new website.

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

Amos Robi

According to the announcement, interested individuals have until Friday, December 1st to apply.

NYS receruits in a parade
NYS receruits in a parade

The Kenya National Youth Service (NYS) has opened up job opportunities for its alumni in the field of agriculture in the United Kingdom (UK).

The initiative, known as the Seasonal Worker Scheme (SWS), aims to provide labour support to UK farmers during peak seasons in the horticulture sector.

This scheme was brought to the attention of NYS by the Kenya High Commissioner to the UK.

According to the announcement, interested individuals with a background in agriculture and who are NYS graduates have until Friday, December 1st to apply.

The selected candidates will work in the fruit and vegetable sector for a duration of six months, starting tentatively from February 2024.

It's worth noting that a pilot phase of a similar program took place in June 2023, resulting in 45 young students currently employed in the UK.

NYS recruits
NYS recruits NYS recruits Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Njugush questions Deep State after NYS graduates rushed for 350 jobs

The recruitment process is facilitated by the authorized operator in the UK, a firm named HOPs Labour Solutions.

The firm has been tasked with recruiting seasonal workers from NYS graduates with qualifications in agriculture. The recruitment is scheduled for December 7th, 2023.

  1. Be a National Youth Service Graduate with a background in agriculture.
  2. Be willing to reside and work in the UK for six months, returning at the end of the contract.
  3. Have the financial capacity to cover various expenses, including passport processing fee (approximately Kshs 6,550), return ticket (direct, estimated to be lower than £1100 = Kshs 192,500), visa application fee (£256 = Kshs 45,325), sustainability amount (£150 = Kshs 30,000 for living costs until the first pay is received).
  4. Demonstrate a high level of motivation and interest in practical farming.
  5. Be medically and physically fit.
  6. Be available for briefing and interviews at NYS Yatta Field Unit on December 7th, 2023.

Candidates meeting the above qualifications are required to fill the Form in this link and submit their details.

Amos Robi

