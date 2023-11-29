NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

The initiative, known as the Seasonal Worker Scheme (SWS), aims to provide labour support to UK farmers during peak seasons in the horticulture sector.

This scheme was brought to the attention of NYS by the Kenya High Commissioner to the UK.

According to the announcement, interested individuals with a background in agriculture and who are NYS graduates have until Friday, December 1st to apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selected candidates will work in the fruit and vegetable sector for a duration of six months, starting tentatively from February 2024.

It's worth noting that a pilot phase of a similar program took place in June 2023, resulting in 45 young students currently employed in the UK.

NYS recruits Pulse Live Kenya

The recruitment process is facilitated by the authorized operator in the UK, a firm named HOPs Labour Solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm has been tasked with recruiting seasonal workers from NYS graduates with qualifications in agriculture. The recruitment is scheduled for December 7th, 2023.

Requirements for NYS graduates looking to work in the UK

Be a National Youth Service Graduate with a background in agriculture. Be willing to reside and work in the UK for six months, returning at the end of the contract. Have the financial capacity to cover various expenses, including passport processing fee (approximately Kshs 6,550), return ticket (direct, estimated to be lower than £1100 = Kshs 192,500), visa application fee (£256 = Kshs 45,325), sustainability amount (£150 = Kshs 30,000 for living costs until the first pay is received). Demonstrate a high level of motivation and interest in practical farming. Be medically and physically fit. Be available for briefing and interviews at NYS Yatta Field Unit on December 7th, 2023.