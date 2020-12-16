The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, over hateful remarks they made, as they campaigned in Msambweni.

In letters seen by Pulse Live, NCIC said it was investigating their utterances, which are thought to be hateful, and likely to jeopardize the harmonious existence between ethnic communities living in Kwale County.

The Commission noted that their words are contrary to section 13(1(a) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act No. 12 of 2008.

Sifuna is set to appear before the commission on December 21st while Jumwa will appear on December 22nd.

During campaigns for the Msambweni by-election, Jumwa while campaigning for independent candidate Feisal Bader, and in the foulest of languages, claimed that her rivals planned to sexually assault her.

Edwin Sifuna in his response to her however, body-shamed the Malindi MP using unprintable words.