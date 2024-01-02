Ndindi Nyoro responds after hackers took over his Facebook Page

Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has raised an alarm, informing his followers that his Facebook page, boasting over 500,000 followers, has been compromised by hackers.
Ndindi Nyoro advised his followers to exercise caution and refrain from interacting with any content or links shared by the hackers.
The breach occurred on January 2, 2024, prompting Nyoro to issue a cautionary statement on his X account, notifying the public about the unauthorized takeover.
In the statement, Nyoro advised his followers to exercise caution and refrain from interacting with any content or links shared by the hackers.
He explicitly warned against clicking on any links sent through the compromised account and urged followers to disregard any updates or inbox messages originating from the hacked page.
The MP assured his supporters that efforts were underway to regain control of the Facebook profile and page.
The statement read, "Kindly note that Ndindi Nyoro's Facebook profile and page are under the control of hackers. Kindly Do not click on any link sent. Ignore updates and inbox messages shared and sent by hackers. We are working to recover and restore the pages."
Hacking incidents on social media platforms have become increasingly common, and public figures often find themselves targets of such cyber threats.
Nyoro's prompt disclosure and the ongoing efforts to restore control underscore the significance of cybersecurity awareness and the need for vigilance among social media users.
