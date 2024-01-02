The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ndindi Nyoro responds after hackers took over his Facebook Page

Denis Mwangi

Ndindi Nyoro advised his followers to exercise caution and refrain from interacting with any content or links shared by the hackers.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a past media address in Parliament
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro during a past media address in Parliament

Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has raised an alarm, informing his followers that his Facebook page, boasting over 500,000 followers, has been compromised by hackers.

The breach occurred on January 2, 2024, prompting Nyoro to issue a cautionary statement on his X account, notifying the public about the unauthorized takeover.

In the statement, Nyoro advised his followers to exercise caution and refrain from interacting with any content or links shared by the hackers.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro launched the repair of the Murang'a - Kiria-ini Road in Muranga on June 29, 2023
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro launched the repair of the Murang'a - Kiria-ini Road in Muranga on June 29, 2023 Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro launched the repair of the Murang'a - Kiria-ini Road in Muranga on June 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
He explicitly warned against clicking on any links sent through the compromised account and urged followers to disregard any updates or inbox messages originating from the hacked page.

The MP assured his supporters that efforts were underway to regain control of the Facebook profile and page.

The statement read, "Kindly note that Ndindi Nyoro's Facebook profile and page are under the control of hackers. Kindly Do not click on any link sent. Ignore updates and inbox messages shared and sent by hackers. We are working to recover and restore the pages."

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Pulse Live Kenya

Hacking incidents on social media platforms have become increasingly common, and public figures often find themselves targets of such cyber threats.

Nyoro's prompt disclosure and the ongoing efforts to restore control underscore the significance of cybersecurity awareness and the need for vigilance among social media users.

