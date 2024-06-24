The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
New details of Sh5.8M fake AFCON deal that got Salim Swaleh & others arrested

Denis Mwangi

Salim Swaleh and five other suspects detained at Capitol Hill police station

Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh
  • Salim Swaleh Abdallah and five others detained at Capitol Hill police station pending court ruling
  • Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) filed an application to temporarily detain the journalist and five others
  • Alleged fraudulent activities involving luring foreign investors for construction tender of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Games stadia

Salim Swaleh Abdallah, the Director of Press Service at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, and five others will spend the night at Capitol Hill police station pending a court ruling on whether they will be detained for 14 days to allow for investigations into fraudulent activities.

This is after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) filed an application seeking orders to temporarily detain the prominent journalist alongside Otieno Japolo Michael, Terry Kemunto Sese, Daniel Omondi Gogo, John Musundi Wabomba and James William Mokoha.

The Investigating Officer (IO) in this case informed court the six were arrested on Saturday at the Office Prime Cabinet Secretary in Nairobi after they allegedly lured foreign investors in the country with the aim of securing a tender to construct two stadia for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Games.

Director of Press Service at Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh alongside other suspects in court
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has awarded Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania the hosting rights for this tournament.

It’s alleged that upon entering the said office, Swaleh paved way for the investors allowing the other respondents to hold a meeting with the foreigners.

According to the ODPP, Otieno Japolo Micheal allegedly personated himself as the chairman of the Government Delivery Unit at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, and promised to assist the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national to speed up the alleged tender.

Prosecution counsel James Gachoka told court the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating offences of conspiracy to commit a felony, attempt to obtain money by false pretence, personating a person employed in the Public Service, and abuse of office.

Gachoka urged the court to grant the investigating officer 14 days to allow him complete the investigations before the respondents are charged in court.

According to the ODPP, the respondents were to part with Sh5,850,000 as registration fee before securing the tender.

Senior Principal magistrate Benmark Ekhubi will make a ruling on the application on Tuesday.

