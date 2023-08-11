The sports category has moved to a new website.

New twist in Leah Njeri's mystery death after clip of vandalised home surfaces

Denis Mwangi

A file photo Leah Njeri
The story of Leah Njeri, an 82-year-old retired teacher and businesswoman who was found dead after nine months at her homestead in Thika, has taken a new twist after the police began investigating a possible murder angle.

Njeri's decomposing body was found in her home in Thika. Her dog and chicken had also died.

Police have summoned Njeri's granddaughter for questioning in connection with the case.

The granddaughter had earlier shared a video on social media showing the vandalized state of Njeri's house.

Leah Njeri Githuka's house in Thika
Leah Njeri Githuka's house in Thika Leah Njeri Githuka Pulse Live Kenya

Police officers with knowledge about the investigations told the media that the house could have been ransacked because of the nature of the vandalism.

If you analyse the whole situation and put into context her age and what we found there, the over 20 chickens and her dogs dead and decomposed, you can rightly say whoever did this planned to kill her,” officers told Nation adding that they suspect the woman could have been poisoned.

Many Kenyans have questioned why none of her immediate family members checked on their mother despite her advanced age, moreso her son who lived only nearby.

Her pilot son, who sent Sh20,000 for monthly support did not notice any anomaly because he had instructed his bank to make the transactions every month to her mobile phone.

Another question that is lingering on Kenyans’ minds is whether the money was withdrawn or still intact in Njeri’s mobile money wallet.

Denis Mwangi

