The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Non-salaried Kenyans to pay Ruto's housing levy in new Affordable Housing Bill

Denis Mwangi

The Affordable Housing Bill 2023 has expanded the collection of the housing levy to include Kenyans in the informal sector

President Ruto inspects construction of an Affordable Housing Project
President Ruto inspects construction of an Affordable Housing Project

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa has presented the Affordable Housing Bill 2023 to address the issues that led the High Court to declare the housing levy unconstitutional in November.

Recommended articles

One key focus of The Affordable Housing Bill 2023 is addressing the discrimination identified by the court.

National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa
National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The court deemed it unfair to impose the 1.5% housing levy solely on salaried Kenyans.

The proposed bill aims to rectify this by expanding the base to include non-salaried Kenyans, encompassing those whose income isn't easily traceable by the Kenya Revenue Authority.

According to the bill, the levy is set at a rate of 1.5% of:

(a) the gross salary of an employee; or

(b) the gross income of a person received or accrued, not subject to the Levy under paragraph (a).

ADVERTISEMENT

In simple terms, part (b) implies that the 1.5% levy applies to the gross income of individuals not formally employed.

The bill mandates Kenyans to pay the housing levy no later than the ninth working day after the month in which the gross salary was due or the gross income was received or accrued.

President Ruto inspects construction of the Ruiru Affordable Housing Project, Kiambu County on November 9, 2023
President Ruto inspects construction of the Ruiru Affordable Housing Project, Kiambu County on November 9, 2023 President Ruto inspects construction of the Ruiru Affordable Housing Project, Kiambu County on November 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing another concern, the 3-judge bench had invalidated the housing levy regarding its collection authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Lands had assigned the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to collect the levy, a move criticized by the judges.

READ: PS Hinga: Why affordable housing units are in darkness years after completion

The proposed Affordable Housing Bill 2023 seeks to remedy this by allowing the CS in charge of the affordable housing program to appoint KRA as the collector.

Another correction proposed by the bill relates to the absence of a dedicated fund for depositing the levy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, since July, the housing levy has been channeled into the national government consolidated fund, the primary account for all government funds.

This setup hampers tracking whether the housing levy serves its intended purposes.

The new bill introduces the Affordable Housing Fund to be overseen by a board and CEO.

Additionally, the Affordable Housing Bill 2023 suggests imposing a penalty of Sh10 million or a jail term not exceeding 5 years, or both, for anyone found misappropriating the proceeds of the housing levy.

President William Ruto takes charge of a grader during the groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing project in Thika town on Wednesday, August 9, 2023
President William Ruto takes charge of a grader during the groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing project in Thika town on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 President William Ruto takes charge of a grader during the groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing project in Thika town on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The bill also outlines eligibility criteria and the application process for acquiring a house, categorizing homes into three groups:

  1. Social Housing: Targets those with an income of Sh20,000 and below.
  2. Affordable Housing: Intended for those earning between Sh20,000 and Sh149,000.
  3. Affordable Market: Designed for those earning more than Sh150,000.

One of the key requirements to purchase a house is a deposit of at least 10% of the value of the house.

Kenyans will also be given loans to purchase a house, to be repaid as per the period agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT can make

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Non-salaried Kenyans to pay Ruto's housing levy in new Affordable Housing Bill

Non-salaried Kenyans to pay Ruto's housing levy in new Affordable Housing Bill

Sh9.27B Uhuru Gardens projected to make annual losses of Sh250 million

Sh9.27B Uhuru Gardens projected to make annual losses of Sh250 million

Court temporarily halts Margaret Nyakango's prosecution

Court temporarily halts Margaret Nyakango's prosecution

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

How DCI lured Controller of Budget from Karen & arrested her in Mombasa

How DCI lured Controller of Budget from Karen & arrested her in Mombasa

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

Raila: How change of KCPE & KCSE exam printer bungled national exams

Raila: How change of KCPE & KCSE exam printer bungled national exams

Ruto dims Kenya's hope for oil exploration

Ruto dims Kenya's hope for oil exploration

Police flush out 5 suspects allegedly targeting Christina Shusho's concert

Police flush out 5 suspects allegedly targeting Christina Shusho's concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu educates senators on hidden meaning of 'Aluta' club trend

The scene of the building whose scaffolding collapsed, killing four

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead