The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Notorious gang on motorbike cornered in Kilimani after snatching phone

Charles Ouma

An irate mob descended on them with blows and kicks even as they pleaded for mercy and for their lives to be spared.

Two suspects who were rounded up and beaten in Kilimani before police intervened
Two suspects who were rounded up and beaten in Kilimani before police intervened

Police in Kilimani have taken in two suspects on a motorbike who were rounded up by an irate crowd and given a thorough beating as they attempted to flee after snatching a phone from a pedestrian.

Recommended articles

The proverbial fourty days of reckoning came for the duo after snatching a mobile phone from a woman along Lenana Road in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Reports indicate that the woman raised the alarm after the gang stole her phone with residents and bodaboda riders operating near Astrol Petrol Station along the road responding swiftly and cornering the duo that was on a motorcycle.

An eye witness who recognized the thugs from an earlier incident in which they allegedly snatched a phone from a pedestrian recounted that they were intercepted by a boda boda rider who threw a log on their way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The log of wood caused the rider to lose control of the motorbike with the duo tumbling down as a swelling mob closed in on them.

An irate mob descended on them with blows and kicks even as they pleaded for mercy and for their lives to be spared.

READ: Meet Waswa: Witch doctor behind swarm of bees that caught thieves in Kitengela

Angered by rising cases of insecurity in the area with thugs operating on motorbikes snatching phones from pedestrians, the crowd had little mercy for the two thugs.

Intervention by police amid resistance from the crowd

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of the crowd that attempted to plead for the lives of the duo to be spared met resistance with claims that the gang is notorious and has been terrorizing residents for far too long.

Two suspects who were rounded up and beaten in Kilimani before police intervened
Two suspects who were rounded up and beaten in Kilimani before police intervened Pulse Live Kenya

Officers from Kilimani Police Station who were on patrol responded swiftly and rescued the duo from the angry mob that was baying for their blood.

Police had a difficult time controlling the angry mob that was in favour of mob justice with calls of "Mmetuzoea sana...kila siku ni masimu za watu..." emanating from the crowd.

The woman whose phone had been stolen was also taken to the police station to record a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two suspects are in police custody awaiting processing and arraignment in court.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Notorious gang on motorbike cornered in Kilimani after snatching phone

Notorious gang on motorbike cornered in Kilimani after snatching phone

New details emerge on Kenyan woman found dead at US airport

New details emerge on Kenyan woman found dead at US airport

Moses Kuria trolls DP Gachagua over King Charles III's visit

Moses Kuria trolls DP Gachagua over King Charles III's visit

Ruto warns KRA after wave of complaints about harassment at JKIA

Ruto warns KRA after wave of complaints about harassment at JKIA

KeNHA issues statement after heavy rains cause landslide, blocking traffic

KeNHA issues statement after heavy rains cause landslide, blocking traffic

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

Leaked letter uncovers Ruto's deal with Kiambu MPs & sabotage of gov't projects

Leaked letter uncovers Ruto's deal with Kiambu MPs & sabotage of gov't projects

Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa

Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Graduates celebrating after competing their studies

PSC advertises 1,902 job vacancies with salaries ranging from Sh322k to Sh16K

Singer Ally B

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

A photo of Phyllis Nzula, the prime suspect in the murder of Jennifer Mwende which was circulated by the DCI shortly after her arrest in Kitengela aboard a Namanga-bound matatu

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania