Notorious gang on motorbike cornered in Kilimani after snatching phone

The proverbial fourty days of reckoning came for the duo after snatching a mobile phone from a woman along Lenana Road in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Reports indicate that the woman raised the alarm after the gang stole her phone with residents and bodaboda riders operating near Astrol Petrol Station along the road responding swiftly and cornering the duo that was on a motorcycle.

An eye witness who recognized the thugs from an earlier incident in which they allegedly snatched a phone from a pedestrian recounted that they were intercepted by a boda boda rider who threw a log on their way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The log of wood caused the rider to lose control of the motorbike with the duo tumbling down as a swelling mob closed in on them.

An irate mob descended on them with blows and kicks even as they pleaded for mercy and for their lives to be spared.

Angered by rising cases of insecurity in the area with thugs operating on motorbikes snatching phones from pedestrians, the crowd had little mercy for the two thugs.

Intervention by police amid resistance from the crowd

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of the crowd that attempted to plead for the lives of the duo to be spared met resistance with claims that the gang is notorious and has been terrorizing residents for far too long.

Pulse Live Kenya

Officers from Kilimani Police Station who were on patrol responded swiftly and rescued the duo from the angry mob that was baying for their blood.

Police had a difficult time controlling the angry mob that was in favour of mob justice with calls of "Mmetuzoea sana...kila siku ni masimu za watu..." emanating from the crowd.

The woman whose phone had been stolen was also taken to the police station to record a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT