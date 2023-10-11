Meet Waswa: Witch doctor behind swarm of bees that caught thieves in Kitengela

This unusual sight was part of a witch doctor's intervention to bring them to justice after they were allegedly involved in a robbery.

Swarm of bees attacks 2 women in Kitengela

The two women were carrying a significant sum of money, claiming to be part of a larger amount they had reportedly stolen from another woman while on a Kitengela-bound bus on September 27, 2023.

Carrying Shs80,000 out of the Shs100,000 they allegedly stole, they were on a mission to find the house of the woman they had targeted.

Intervention by the witch doctor

The witch doctor, known as Daktari Waswa, shared insights into this incident.

Speaking on Eve Mungai's channel on Wednesday, he revealed that the women had been under the effect of his ritual for several days before the bees swarmed around them.

"Mimi ndiye yule daktari ambaye alifanya wale wasichana wakaweza kunaswa na wale nyuki. Najiita Daktari Waswa. Mara nyingi mi hukaa Kenya upande wa Uasin Gishu ama Western, lakini mimi si Mkenya. Mimi ni Mganda," he said.

This ritual was a complex process initiated on September 27 and concluded a few days later, leading to the women being apprehended.

Kitengela witch doctor explains process of his work & purpose

The witch doctor explained that his role involves invoking traditional treatment, not magic. He expressed that he focuses on addressing issues by channeling ancestral powers.

"Si hiyo wiki. Nilikuwa nimeanza mapema kabla hiyo incident ipate kuweko. Around 27 last month. Ilimaliza siku tatu, nne ndo waweze kupatikana," he said.

In this specific case, he intended to direct potential thieves to face the consequences of their actions.

"Mara nyingi mimi nikifanya kazi hao watu huenda penye vitu zimeibiwa. But pia naeza fanya hao watu wajisalimishe kwa polisi ama wakuje kwa ofisi yangu. Vile tulielewana ilibidi tufanye hiyo kazi," he said.

Addressing criticisms & increasing customers

Responding to criticisms from netizens, Daktari Waswa urged people to understand that his practices aim to help, emphasising that he experiences challenges just like anyone else.

"Mimi chenye naeza kuambia watu ni kuwa niko kama wao tu. Ni vile tu watu wako na shida na staki wateseke," he said.

He clarified that what he performed was a form of traditional treatment, not magic. He highlighted that since the incident, the number of customers seeking his services has notably increased.

"Nilichofanya ni ugang'a . Wengine wanaweza sema ni udaktari. Ni tofauti na uchawi. Mimi nategua pale ambapo pametegwa. Nguvu za ungang'a zinatoka kwa watu wa ukoo uko nyumbani," he said.