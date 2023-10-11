The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Meet Waswa: Witch doctor behind swarm of bees that caught thieves in Kitengela

Lynet Okumu

Daktari Waswa explains the mechanics of his 'powers' and shares insights into the issues that draw the most visitors to his practice in Kitengela.

Witch doctor who sent swarm of bees to arrest 2 women who allegedly stole money in Kitengela, Daktari Waswa
Witch doctor who sent swarm of bees to arrest 2 women who allegedly stole money in Kitengela, Daktari Waswa

In a bizarre incident about a week ago, two women in Kitengela town created a stir when they were spotted with a swarm of bees around their faces and hands.

Recommended articles

This unusual sight was part of a witch doctor's intervention to bring them to justice after they were allegedly involved in a robbery.

The two women were carrying a significant sum of money, claiming to be part of a larger amount they had reportedly stolen from another woman while on a Kitengela-bound bus on September 27, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
The two allegedly stole Shs100, 000 from another passenger in a matatu. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]
The two allegedly stole Shs100, 000 from another passenger in a matatu. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kitengela woman explains why she stabbed daughter multiple times

Carrying Shs80,000 out of the Shs100,000 they allegedly stole, they were on a mission to find the house of the woman they had targeted.

The witch doctor, known as Daktari Waswa, shared insights into this incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Eve Mungai's channel on Wednesday, he revealed that the women had been under the effect of his ritual for several days before the bees swarmed around them.

"Mimi ndiye yule daktari ambaye alifanya wale wasichana wakaweza kunaswa na wale nyuki. Najiita Daktari Waswa. Mara nyingi mi hukaa Kenya upande wa Uasin Gishu ama Western, lakini mimi si Mkenya. Mimi ni Mganda," he said.

This ritual was a complex process initiated on September 27 and concluded a few days later, leading to the women being apprehended.

Witch doctor who sent swarm of bees to arrest 2 women who allegedly stole money in Kitengela, Daktari Waswa
Witch doctor who sent swarm of bees to arrest 2 women who allegedly stole money in Kitengela, Daktari Waswa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The witch doctor explained that his role involves invoking traditional treatment, not magic. He expressed that he focuses on addressing issues by channeling ancestral powers.

"Si hiyo wiki. Nilikuwa nimeanza mapema kabla hiyo incident ipate kuweko. Around 27 last month. Ilimaliza siku tatu, nne ndo waweze kupatikana," he said.

In this specific case, he intended to direct potential thieves to face the consequences of their actions.

"Mara nyingi mimi nikifanya kazi hao watu huenda penye vitu zimeibiwa. But pia naeza fanya hao watu wajisalimishe kwa polisi ama wakuje kwa ofisi yangu. Vile tulielewana ilibidi tufanye hiyo kazi," he said.

Witch doctor who sent swarm of bees to arrest 2 women who allegedly stole money in Kitengela, Daktari Waswa
Witch doctor who sent swarm of bees to arrest 2 women who allegedly stole money in Kitengela, Daktari Waswa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Employee stabbed to death by colleague at work inside Kitengela Chicken Inn

Responding to criticisms from netizens, Daktari Waswa urged people to understand that his practices aim to help, emphasising that he experiences challenges just like anyone else.

"Mimi chenye naeza kuambia watu ni kuwa niko kama wao tu. Ni vile tu watu wako na shida na staki wateseke," he said.

He clarified that what he performed was a form of traditional treatment, not magic. He highlighted that since the incident, the number of customers seeking his services has notably increased.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nilichofanya ni ugang'a . Wengine wanaweza sema ni udaktari. Ni tofauti na uchawi. Mimi nategua pale ambapo pametegwa. Nguvu za ungang'a zinatoka kwa watu wa ukoo uko nyumbani," he said.

Following the incident, the women reportedly went to Kitengela police station and surrendered the remaining stolen money, thus completing their unusual encounter with the swarm of bees.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TMI podcasters Murugi Munyi & Lydia KM celebrate another fete days after Pulse Award

TMI podcasters Murugi Munyi & Lydia KM celebrate another fete days after Pulse Award

A son's grief - Martin Kasavuli shares heartfelt memories of late mum, Catherine Kasavuli

A son's grief - Martin Kasavuli shares heartfelt memories of late mum, Catherine Kasavuli

Meet Waswa: Witch doctor behind swarm of bees that caught thieves in Kitengela

Meet Waswa: Witch doctor behind swarm of bees that caught thieves in Kitengela

Rapper Wangechi delights music lovers in great performance [Video]

Rapper Wangechi delights music lovers in great performance [Video]

Leonard Omusula updates fans on health after rehab sessions

Leonard Omusula updates fans on health after rehab sessions

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

WATCH: Students beam with excitement as Lilly Asigo visits husband's former high school

WATCH: Students beam with excitement as Lilly Asigo visits husband's former high school

Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad, compares him with Diamond

Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad, compares him with Diamond

Passerby rescues Babushka as content creation almost leads to drowning

Passerby rescues Babushka as content creation almost leads to drowning

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

From left: Maureen Bandari, Daddie Marto, Marya Okoth & Tom Daktari

Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Mama Dangote (left) and Zuchu

Zuchu breaks silence regarding fallout with Mama Dangote