In 2018, Kenya's National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) introduced the Smart Driving License, a digital driving license equipped with a chip to enhance management and security in the transport sector.
Detailed guide on how to apply for a Smart Driving License online
The Smart Driving License, issued for three years, features a chip storing driver information and supports a demerit point system, replacing the traditional paper-based license or red booklet.
Applying for a smart driving license online
Applying for the Smart Driving License online in Kenya via NTSA is a straightforward process, facilitated through the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS).
Here's how:
- Visit NTSA Website: Access the National Transport and Safety Authority website.
- Tap on the blue SMART DL APPOINTMENT button
- A new tab will be opened and you will be required to input your ID number, phone number and KRA PIN.
- Your next task will be to select your preferred appointment Center, then date then the time you wish to reserve. Unavailable slots will be marked in red, the blank white spaces are available slots that you can pick.
- After the reservation is made, print the appointment slip.
- On the day of your appointment, go to the NTSA office/Huduma Centre location you selected.
- Once there, you will be required to log in to your TIMS account for verification purposes with the help of an NTSA agent.
- After your details are verified, you will be required to pay Kes.3,050 through M-PESA for your three-year driving license.
- A passport photo will be taken alongside your biometric data and signature and blood group.
- Receipt Download: Upon payment, download your receipt.
- Your application will be queued and your smart driving license will be ready for collection within three days.
Collection and issuance process
After applying, the license can be collected within five working days or as communicated by NTSA.
Collection occurs at the Huduma Centre chosen during the application.
Requirements for collection
Upon visiting the Huduma Centre for collection, ensure you bring the payment receipt and original ID.
Features of a smart driving license
The Smart Driving License integrates security features and driver information such as name, blood group, gender, and date of birth. It can be verified on the go using Point of Sale (POS) devices.
Demerit point system
Upon issuance, NTSA may deduct points from the Smart Driving License for traffic offences. Each card starts with 100 points, with deductions made for violations.
Upon reaching the threshold of 40 points, the licence is automatically cancelled.
Lost smart driving license procedure
In case of loss, report it to the police promptly, file a First Information Report (FIR), and obtain necessary documentation. Then, apply for a duplicate license at an NTSA office.
