Detailed guide on how to apply for a Smart Driving License online

The Smart Driving License, issued for three years, features a chip storing driver information and supports a demerit point system, replacing the traditional paper-based license or red booklet.

Applying for a smart driving license online

Applying for the Smart Driving License online in Kenya via NTSA is a straightforward process, facilitated through the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's how:

Visit NTSA Website: Access the National Transport and Safety Authority website. Tap on the blue SMART DL APPOINTMENT button A new tab will be opened and you will be required to input your ID number, phone number and KRA PIN. Your next task will be to select your preferred appointment Center, then date then the time you wish to reserve. Unavailable slots will be marked in red, the blank white spaces are available slots that you can pick. After the reservation is made, print the appointment slip. On the day of your appointment, go to the NTSA office/Huduma Centre location you selected. Once there, you will be required to log in to your TIMS account for verification purposes with the help of an NTSA agent. After your details are verified, you will be required to pay Kes.3,050 through M-PESA for your three-year driving license. A passport photo will be taken alongside your biometric data and signature and blood group. Payment: Pay the fee of Sh3,050. Receipt Download: Upon payment, download your receipt. Your application will be queued and your smart driving license will be ready for collection within three days.

Pulse Live Kenya

Collection and issuance process

ADVERTISEMENT

After applying, the license can be collected within five working days or as communicated by NTSA.

Collection occurs at the Huduma Centre chosen during the application.

Requirements for collection

Upon visiting the Huduma Centre for collection, ensure you bring the payment receipt and original ID.

Features of a smart driving license

ADVERTISEMENT

The Smart Driving License integrates security features and driver information such as name, blood group, gender, and date of birth. It can be verified on the go using Point of Sale (POS) devices.

Pulse Live Kenya

Demerit point system

Upon issuance, NTSA may deduct points from the Smart Driving License for traffic offences. Each card starts with 100 points, with deductions made for violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon reaching the threshold of 40 points, the licence is automatically cancelled.

Lost smart driving license procedure