The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Detailed guide on how to apply for a Smart Driving License online

Amos Robi

The Smart Driving License is designed to enhance management and security within the transport sector

How to apply for the smart drivers license
How to apply for the smart drivers license

In 2018, Kenya's National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) introduced the Smart Driving License, a digital driving license equipped with a chip to enhance management and security in the transport sector.

Recommended articles

The Smart Driving License, issued for three years, features a chip storing driver information and supports a demerit point system, replacing the traditional paper-based license or red booklet.

Applying for the Smart Driving License online in Kenya via NTSA is a straightforward process, facilitated through the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's how:

  1. Visit NTSA Website: Access the National Transport and Safety Authority website.
  2. Tap on the blue SMART DL APPOINTMENT button
  3. A new tab will be opened and you will be required to input your ID number, phone number and KRA PIN.
  4. Your next task will be to select your preferred appointment Center, then date then the time you wish to reserve. Unavailable slots will be marked in red, the blank white spaces are available slots that you can pick.
  5. After the reservation is made, print the appointment slip.
  6. On the day of your appointment, go to the NTSA office/Huduma Centre location you selected.
  7. Once there, you will be required to log in to your TIMS account for verification purposes with the help of an NTSA agent.
  8. After your details are verified, you will be required to pay Kes.3,050 through M-PESA for your three-year driving license.
  9. A passport photo will be taken alongside your biometric data and signature and blood group.
  10. Payment: Pay the fee of Sh3,050.
  11. Receipt Download: Upon payment, download your receipt.
  12. Your application will be queued and your smart driving license will be ready for collection within three days.
A photo of the old drivers license and the smart drivers license
A photo of the old drivers license and the smart drivers license Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTSA revokes licences for 64 matatu saccos & warns Kenyans against boarding

ADVERTISEMENT

After applying, the license can be collected within five working days or as communicated by NTSA.

Collection occurs at the Huduma Centre chosen during the application.

Upon visiting the Huduma Centre for collection, ensure you bring the payment receipt and original ID.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Smart Driving License integrates security features and driver information such as name, blood group, gender, and date of birth. It can be verified on the go using Point of Sale (POS) devices.

NTSA-Driving-License
NTSA-Driving-License Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fact about Kenyan number plates that makes them unique from Tanzania and Uganda

Upon issuance, NTSA may deduct points from the Smart Driving License for traffic offences. Each card starts with 100 points, with deductions made for violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon reaching the threshold of 40 points, the licence is automatically cancelled.

In case of loss, report it to the police promptly, file a First Information Report (FIR), and obtain necessary documentation. Then, apply for a duplicate license at an NTSA office.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Teachers Service Commission Headquarters

How to check your TSC employment status online

Unveiling our latest platform for brand excellence

Unveiling our latest platform for brand excellence

KWFT MD Kariuki Kitabu with AGF Group CEO Jules Ngankam after signing a risk-sharing partnership agreement in Nairobi on May 6, 2024

KWFT announces millions in financing access for WSMEs & green initiatives

A young man seated in a park thinking

How to change, re-arrange or remove parts of your existing name