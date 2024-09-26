The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
NTSA gives vehicle owners urgent directive on uncollected number plates, logbooks

Amos Robi

NTSA's directive aims to streamline the motor vehicle registration process and prevent delays in transactions and road safety issues

A photo of uncollected number plates and log books
A photo of uncollected number plates and log books
  • NTSA issued a public notice urging the collection of thousands of unclaimed number plates and logbooks
  • Backlog of documents identified at various NTSA centres prompted the Authority to take action
  • Specific requirements outlined for collecting number plates and logbooks, including presentation of previous documents and identification

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued an important public notice urging motor vehicle owners, dealers, and financial institutions to collect thousands of unclaimed number plates and logbooks from its offices across the country.

This move comes after a backlog of these documents was identified at various NTSA centres, prompting the Authority to take action.

In a notice dated 26th September 2024, NTSA highlighted that thousands of number plates and logbooks remain uncollected, leaving critical motor vehicle documents lying idle.

The backlog includes reflective number plates and logbooks applied for during previous application processes.

“Thousands of number plates and logbooks remain uncollected across NTSA offices,” the Authority stated in the notice.

Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre
Vehicles lined up for inspection at an NTSA inspection centre

READ: 6 areas NTSA checks for during mandatory car inspections for all motorists

NTSA has outlined specific requirements for motor vehicle owners, dealers, and financial institutions looking to collect these documents.

For number plates, individuals are required to present their old plates along with an identification document.

For those collecting logbooks, the previous logbook must be presented in addition to an identification document.

The authority also emphasised that the centres where these documents can be collected are the same ones identified during the application process, ensuring ease of retrieval.

People lined up at NTSA offices
People lined up at NTSA offices Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 key factors that influence the cost of car insurance in Kenya

NTSA has also provided clear timelines regarding the processing of both number plates and logbooks.

According to the notice, the collection of number plates will be processed within seven working days, while logbooks will take three working days to be issued once an application is made.

“Number plates – 7 working days; Logbook – 3 working days,” the notice stated, providing a timeframe for those who are yet to collect their documents.

The digital number plates with security features
The digital number plates with security features Pulse Live Kenya

NTSA's directive comes as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline the motor vehicle registration process and ensure that individuals have the necessary documents in their possession.

Failure to collect these documents could result in delays in motor vehicle transactions and affect road safety.

Motor vehicle owners, dealers, and financial institutions are encouraged to act promptly by visiting the relevant NTSA offices and collecting their unclaimed documents.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

NTSA gives vehicle owners urgent directive on uncollected number plates, logbooks

