NTSA gives vehicle owners urgent directive on uncollected number plates, logbooks

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued an important public notice urging motor vehicle owners, dealers, and financial institutions to collect thousands of unclaimed number plates and logbooks from its offices across the country.

This move comes after a backlog of these documents was identified at various NTSA centres, prompting the Authority to take action.

Thousands of documents uncollected from NTSA

In a notice dated 26th September 2024, NTSA highlighted that thousands of number plates and logbooks remain uncollected, leaving critical motor vehicle documents lying idle.

The backlog includes reflective number plates and logbooks applied for during previous application processes.

“Thousands of number plates and logbooks remain uncollected across NTSA offices,” the Authority stated in the notice.

Collection requirements

NTSA has outlined specific requirements for motor vehicle owners, dealers, and financial institutions looking to collect these documents.

For number plates, individuals are required to present their old plates along with an identification document.

For those collecting logbooks, the previous logbook must be presented in addition to an identification document.

The authority also emphasised that the centres where these documents can be collected are the same ones identified during the application process, ensuring ease of retrieval.

Service timelines

NTSA has also provided clear timelines regarding the processing of both number plates and logbooks.

According to the notice, the collection of number plates will be processed within seven working days, while logbooks will take three working days to be issued once an application is made.

“Number plates – 7 working days; Logbook – 3 working days,” the notice stated, providing a timeframe for those who are yet to collect their documents.

Importance of timely collection

NTSA's directive comes as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline the motor vehicle registration process and ensure that individuals have the necessary documents in their possession.

Failure to collect these documents could result in delays in motor vehicle transactions and affect road safety.

