The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Explainer: 5 key factors that influence the cost of car insurance in Kenya

Amos Robi

Insurance companies in Kenya use various methods to determine the value of a vehicle, which affects the premium and the compensation in case of a claim

An insurance car sticker
An insurance car sticker
  • Motor vehicle insurance in Kenya is essential for protection against accidents, theft, and damage
  • Types of coverage and mandatory requirements for different vehicles in Kenya are crucial to understand
  • Third-party insurance is the minimum legal requirement for all vehicles in Kenya

Recommended articles

Motor vehicle insurance in Kenya is essential for vehicle owners to protect against financial loss due to accidents, theft, or damage.

With various insurance options available, it's crucial to understand the types of coverage, how insurance companies determine vehicle value and the mandatory requirements for different vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive insurance provides the most extensive coverage. It includes protection against:

  • Accidental damage to the vehicle
  • Theft
  • Fire
  • Vandalism
  • Natural disasters (e.g., floods)
  • Third-party liabilities
Car accident
Car accident Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 areas NTSA checks for during mandatory car inspections for all motorists

ADVERTISEMENT

This type of policy is suitable for high-value vehicles or those seeking maximum coverage.

Third-party insurance is the minimum legal requirement for all vehicles in Kenya. It covers:

  • Liability for injuries or deaths caused to third parties (drivers, passengers, or pedestrians)
  • Property damage resulting from an accident

This insurance does not cover damage to the insured vehicle or its occupants. All vehicles must have third-party insurance as per the Traffic Act. This ensures compensation for damage or injury caused to others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Failure to comply with this requirement can result in penalties, fines, or impoundment of the vehicle.

Accident alert
Accident alert Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use

This policy extends third-party insurance to include:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Coverage for fire damage
  • Theft of the insured vehicle

When evaluating the average cost of car insurance, it's crucial to understand that the rates can differ significantly between insurance providers.

The total expense of comprehensive vehicle insurance is influenced by several factors:

  1. Vehicle age: Generally, older vehicles tend to attract higher insurance premiums. This is because older cars are perceived as having a higher risk of mechanical failure and less advanced safety features.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cars for sale in Nairobi
Cars for sale in Nairobi Cars for sale in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

2. Make and model: The insurance cost can vary depending on the make and model of the vehicle. Rare or high-performance cars might incur higher premiums.

Additionally, vehicles with lower safety ratings or poor claims history for specific makes and models can lead to increased insurance costs.

3. Vehicle usage: Insurance rates are also affected by how the vehicle is used. For instance, whether it's for personal use, commercial activities, or Public Service Vehicle (PSV) purposes can impact the premium.

4. Vehicle value: The insurance premium is generally higher for vehicles with a greater value. However, it's worth noting that vehicles valued below Sh750,000 are also experiencing a notable increase in premiums.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this, high-value cars might have a lower rate compared to their worth, reflecting the insurer's risk assessment.

5. Claims history: Your claim history can affect your insurance premiums. Frequent claims within a policy period can lead to higher premiums.

Excessive claims might even result in the insurance company refusing to cover future claims or deciding not to renew the policy for the next term.

Cars for sale
Cars for sale Cars for sale Pulse Live Kenya

EXPLAINER: NTSA driver's license exam, booking, fees & tips for passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Insurance companies often use databases, industry guides, and expert appraisals to determine the appropriate value. Vehicle modifications or upgrades can also influence the valuation.

In the event of an accident, it is essential to follow the insurance company's claims process, which typically involves reporting the incident, providing necessary documentation, and cooperating with investigations.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Explainer: 5 key factors that influence the cost of car insurance in Kenya

Explainer: 5 key factors that influence the cost of car insurance in Kenya

Safaricom introduces new changes to reverse call service

Safaricom introduces new changes to reverse call service

6 ways Kenyan banks are using AI to serve customers

6 ways Kenyan banks are using AI to serve customers

Radio Maisha celebrates 14 years with new ultra-modern studio [Videos]

Radio Maisha celebrates 14 years with new ultra-modern studio [Videos]

Equity Bank announces leadership change after MD's early exit

Equity Bank announces leadership change after MD's early exit

Early warning signs that your sacco is collapsing & how to protect your money

Early warning signs that your sacco is collapsing & how to protect your money

4 ways YouTubers are making millions besides revenue from advertisements

4 ways YouTubers are making millions besides revenue from advertisements

Details of Sh1.5B bank heist behind abduction of bank manager & his father

Details of Sh1.5B bank heist behind abduction of bank manager & his father

Step-by-step guide on how to trade in gov't securities [Treasury bills & bonds]

Step-by-step guide on how to trade in gov't securities [Treasury bills & bonds]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A robotic arm holding a debit card

6 ways Kenyan banks are using AI to serve customers

An insurance car sticker

Explainer: 5 key factors that influence the cost of car insurance in Kenya

Treasury bonds

Step-by-step guide on how to trade in gov't securities [Treasury bills & bonds]

A person holding Kenyan currency

Early warning signs that your sacco is collapsing & how to protect your money