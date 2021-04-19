Nurse arrested over theft of drugs in Laikipia

The suspect, a nurse from Sosian Health Centre in Laikipia North was arrested Sunday by officers in Rumuruti town.

In a statement, County Health Executive Rose Maitai said that they had acted on a tip-off from the suspect’s colleague at the health facility.

“The nurse arrived in Rumuruti town aboard a PSV matatu with a consignment of government drugs packed in a box,"

Maitai further noted that the drugs had been supplied by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.

“If found culpable, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the health officer,” noted Maitai.