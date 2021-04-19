Laikipia West police have arrested a health worker who was found with medical supplies suspected to have been stolen at a local health facility.
Nurse arrested over theft of drugs in Laikipia
The drugs had been supplied by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency
ece-auto-gen
The suspect, a nurse from Sosian Health Centre in Laikipia North was arrested Sunday by officers in Rumuruti town.
In a statement, County Health Executive Rose Maitai said that they had acted on a tip-off from the suspect’s colleague at the health facility.
“The nurse arrived in Rumuruti town aboard a PSV matatu with a consignment of government drugs packed in a box,"
Maitai further noted that the drugs had been supplied by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency.
“If found culpable, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the health officer,” noted Maitai.
The nurse is being held at Rumuruti Police Station for interrogation, and is set to be arraigned Monday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke