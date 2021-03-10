Tanzanian Opposition Leader Tundu Antiphas Lissu is questioning the whereabouts of President John Pombe Magufuli after reports surfaced online that he is admitted at a Nairobi Hospital.

In Tweet, Tundu Lissu said that the President’s well-being is a matter of public concern and therefore the State should tell Tanzanians where Magufuli is instead of keeping in the dark.

“Afya ya Rais ni suala la umma. Kikwete alipotibiwa tezi dume Marekani tuliambiwa. Mkapa alipotibiwa nyonga Uswisi tulijulishwa. Baba wa Taifa alipougua saratani ya damu London hatukufichwa. Kwa nini kuna kigugumizi juu ya afya ya Rais Magufuli? Au ndio kila zama na kitabu chake?” reads Tundu Antiphas Lissu.

For the better part of this week, President John Pombe Magufuli has been a trending topic in Kenya after unconfirmed reports surfaced online alleging that he is admitted at Nairobi Hospital battling Covid-19.

Reactions from KOT