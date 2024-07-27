Orengo warns Joho, Wandayi, Mbadi & Oparanya about Ruto after differing with Raila

Orengo noted that Nominated MP John Mbadi (Treasury), Ugunja MP James Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy) and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs) will be at the mercy of the President.

He added that joining the government without a proper agreement in place is a recipe for disaster as the quartet could soon find themselves out in the political wilderness.

Lack of structured terms of engagement

The ODM governor opined that a proper agreement needs to be reached, including the rules of engagement before the ODM-allied nominees join the government, failure to which they will be at the mercy of the Kenya Kwanza government.

“If tomorrow, Ruto decides to fire people, (what will you do?) It's like you enter into a marriage without a certificate, null and void. It will be the greatest stupidity,” Orengo stated at a function in Nyanza on Friday.

President William Ruto and Siaya Governor James Orengo after groundbreaking construction of a Level 4 hospital in Ugenya Constituency, Siaya on October 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He added that anyone who decides to join the government should do so to fight for the people and not to take advantage of the gen Z protests at a time when many families are still mourning loved ones killed during the demos.

“As much as we want things done our way we must remember in this sub-location we buried a demonstrator who was shot. There's another kid who we buried who was shot in the leg. We have buried more than 20 people but these leaders are not seen in the burials.

“We shouldn't sit down with people who only think of how they will benefit themselves.” Orengo noted.

Orengo differs with Raila &ODM

The governor noted that even as ODM warms up to joining the broad-based government announced by President Willaim Ruto, he remains opposed to any such move.

“I have my stand as Orengo, even if you abuse me I stand by what I say which is the truth which will stay forever. I stand with the Gen Zs. If you don't follow the right path you'll just be like KANU where the country became a one-party State. We have to be very careful,” he added.

ODM leader Raila Odinga with former Governor Hassan Joho Pulse Live Kenya