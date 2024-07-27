The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Orengo warns Joho, Wandayi, Mbadi & Oparanya about Ruto after differing with Raila

Charles Ouma

Be very careful - Orengo now warns as Raila fights to avert implosion in ODM and Azimio

File image of Siaya Governor James Orengo with Raila Odinga
File image of Siaya Governor James Orengo with Raila Odinga

Siaya Governor James Orengo sounded an alarm to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders nominated by President William Ruto to join his cabinet.

Recommended articles

Orengo noted that Nominated MP John Mbadi (Treasury), Ugunja MP James Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy) and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs) will be at the mercy of the President.

He added that joining the government without a proper agreement in place is a recipe for disaster as the quartet could soon find themselves out in the political wilderness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ODM governor opined that a proper agreement needs to be reached, including the rules of engagement before the ODM-allied nominees join the government, failure to which they will be at the mercy of the Kenya Kwanza government.

“If tomorrow, Ruto decides to fire people, (what will you do?) It's like you enter into a marriage without a certificate, null and void. It will be the greatest stupidity,” Orengo stated at a function in Nyanza on Friday.

President William Ruto and Siaya Governor James Orengo after groundbreaking construction of a Level 4 hospital in Ugenya Constituency, Siaya on October 6, 2023
President William Ruto and Siaya Governor James Orengo after groundbreaking construction of a Level 4 hospital in Ugenya Constituency, Siaya on October 6, 2023 President William Ruto and Siaya Governor James Orengo after groundbreaking construction of a Level 4 hospital in Ugenya Constituency, Siaya on October 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He added that anyone who decides to join the government should do so to fight for the people and not to take advantage of the gen Z protests at a time when many families are still mourning loved ones killed during the demos.

READ: Moses Kuria gives his verdict on Ruto's new cabinet nominees & what lies ahead

ADVERTISEMENT

“As much as we want things done our way we must remember in this sub-location we buried a demonstrator who was shot. There's another kid who we buried who was shot in the leg. We have buried more than 20 people but these leaders are not seen in the burials.

“We shouldn't sit down with people who only think of how they will benefit themselves.” Orengo noted.

The governor noted that even as ODM warms up to joining the broad-based government announced by President Willaim Ruto, he remains opposed to any such move.

“I have my stand as Orengo, even if you abuse me I stand by what I say which is the truth which will stay forever. I stand with the Gen Zs. If you don't follow the right path you'll just be like KANU where the country became a one-party State. We have to be very careful,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
ODM leader Raila Odinga with former Governor Hassan Joho
ODM leader Raila Odinga with former Governor Hassan Joho ODM leader Raila Odinga with former Governor Hassan Joho Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTV's James Smart exposes message from fired CS who reached out after 20 months

All the ODM leaders nominated by President William Ruto have welcomed the nominations even as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga struggles to contain an implosion both within ODM as well as in Azimio.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigerian government offers money & jobs to the youth ahead of demos inspired by Kenya's gen Z

Nigerian government offers money & jobs to the youth ahead of demos inspired by Kenya's gen Z

Ruto's special assignment for Joho & Mvurya and bag of goodies during Coast visit

Ruto's special assignment for Joho & Mvurya and bag of goodies during Coast visit

Orengo warns Joho, Wandayi, Mbadi & Oparanya about Ruto after differing with Raila

Orengo warns Joho, Wandayi, Mbadi & Oparanya about Ruto after differing with Raila

Several rushed to hospital as bus ferrying students overturns in Machakos

Several rushed to hospital as bus ferrying students overturns in Machakos

NTV's James Smart exposes message from fired CS who reached out after 20 months

NTV's James Smart exposes message from fired CS who reached out after 20 months

Moses Kuria gives his verdict on Ruto's new cabinet nominees & what lies ahead

Moses Kuria gives his verdict on Ruto's new cabinet nominees & what lies ahead

Citizen TV News Gang breaks on-screen character over education of Ruto's Cabinet picks

Citizen TV News Gang breaks on-screen character over education of Ruto's Cabinet picks

Controversy erupts in SDA as church members rough each other up in Kisii [Video]

Controversy erupts in SDA as church members rough each other up in Kisii [Video]

How Ruto shook Kenya's political scene triggering fallouts & new formations

How Ruto shook Kenya's political scene triggering fallouts & new formations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Disruptions persist as airlines, media & banks hit by global IT outage

Disruptions persist as airlines, media & banks recover from global IT outage

President William Ruto at a Church service at Africa Gospel Church in Chebango, Bomet County.

Waliniita nikaenda huko kwa X space, wakatoroka - Ruto brags as he slams protesters

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office

Nairobi County proposes strict laws on ownership of cats, chicken & livestock

President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a tour of Bunge Towers on April 25, 2024

Speaker Wetangula clarifies vetting process for reappointed Cabinet Secretaries