ADVERTISEMENT
Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

Charles Ouma

Oscar Sudi also cautioned UDA party leadership to change their approach when it comes to leadership within the party

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has reacted to the resignation of United Democratic Alliance Vice Chairperson, Seth Panyako who also quit the hustler party to protest the high cost of living and the Housing Fund.

Sudi questioned the former UDA vice chairperson’s mental health state, adding that mental health assessment should be done first before party leadership positions are handed to individuals.

“Kwa wale mnaoweka watu katika uongozi wa Chama tafadhali pimeni kwanza kichwa na akili. Huyu ni mtu alikuwa amerukwa na akili kitambo hata sielewi kwa nini hamkuona.“ Sudi wrote on social media.

Netizens did not take Sudi’s comments lightly as many pointed out to him that Panyako choosing to protest high cost of living and further raid on people’s pay slips through the housing fund does not make him warrant a mental health assessment.

Caroline Mugo: If you speak your mind out unaitwa wazimu surely.

Samson Ole Keiwua: When someone speaks his mind and heart ,he is now a mad man ,sycophancy is nonsensical.

Riana Omoh Alexis: Panyako is right. I am a UDA member but housing levy is VERY WRONG. Can someone explain the urgency in housing that makes it a priority of all the challenges facing the country. I never knew affordable housing is so important than the cost of basic commodities.

Panyako who also serves as the Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) announced his resignation in Kakamega County during the funeral of former politician, Joseph Hamisi.

"I talked to the President at 7 pm and it seemed that I could not continue with my role given my opposition to the housing fund and the high cost of living. Therefore, on behalf of my late friend.

"I want to announce that I have resigned from my position at UDA," Panyako stated.

"I have decided to stick with Kenyans because, during the campaigns, we used to say kazi ni kazi, pesa mfukoni. Now they are saying, Kazi ni kazi, pesa kwa serikali," he stated.

Panyako stated that despite Kenyans protesting, UDA appears keen on following through with the plan that will see Kenyans have less money in their pockets at a time when the cost of living is already high.

ADVERTISEMENT

