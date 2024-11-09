The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Oscar Sudi to release report exposing govt officials behind rigged tenders

Charles Ouma

Nyandarua Senator John Methu challenged Sudi to include his name in the list, claiming that the Kapseret MP is among the beneficiaries

Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi
Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi has vowed to expose top government officials and state officers using proxies to bag multimillion tenders.

The lawmaker noted that he is in the final stages of preparing an earth-shaking report that will expose the rot in various ministries and government institutions.

“I'm finalising on an earthshaking report that will expose government officers, majorly heads of procurement in parastatals and ministries who are favouring their own companies under proxies to scoop multimillion government tenders.”

Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi
Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi
He added that the list features well-known individuals who have ministries on chokehold and are locking out legitimate businessmen out of government tenders.

According to Sudi, the senior government officials, operating in cahoots with proxies sweep nearly all government tenders.

“These well-known individuals are discriminating against and mistreating legit businessmen by locking them out of public government tenders despite being qualified. I will be calling out these culprits one by one who have our ministries in a chokehold.” Sudi added.

READ: 5 issues that Ruto discussed with Trump in 1st call after US election victory

The statement saw Kenyans take to social media with many noting that being an MP and given his close relationship with the President,

Others urged him to be genuine in his initiative and expose how those in power, including himself for allegedly scooped tenders.

Some questioned the motivation behind the “earth-shaking” report from an influential MP who has the President’s ear, challenging him to channel his concerns through the appointing authority and have the individuals sacked and prosecuted.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu fired back claiming that Sudi is merely setting the stage for a purge targeting specific people in government who may be innocent.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu
Nyandarua Senator John Methu

Nonetheless, he urged the MP to proceed without necessarily taking them through shame and ridicule writing:

“Be shameless, just remove them with the same impunity you removed the Deputy President without necessarily taking them through shame and ridicule.

READ: U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

Otherwise, if you were so sincere, the first name would be that of Oscar Kipchumba Sudi.”

A section speculated that having been quiet all along when corruption is not a new concern to Kenyans, the motivation may be inspired by a deal gone sour.

