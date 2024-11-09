Oscar Sudi to release report exposing govt officials behind rigged tenders

The lawmaker noted that he is in the final stages of preparing an earth-shaking report that will expose the rot in various ministries and government institutions.

“I'm finalising on an earthshaking report that will expose government officers, majorly heads of procurement in parastatals and ministries who are favouring their own companies under proxies to scoop multimillion government tenders.”

Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the list features well-known individuals who have ministries on chokehold and are locking out legitimate businessmen out of government tenders.

Locking out legitimate and qualified businesses from government tenders

According to Sudi, the senior government officials, operating in cahoots with proxies sweep nearly all government tenders.

“These well-known individuals are discriminating against and mistreating legit businessmen by locking them out of public government tenders despite being qualified. I will be calling out these culprits one by one who have our ministries in a chokehold.” Sudi added.

The statement saw Kenyans take to social media with many noting that being an MP and given his close relationship with the President,

Others urged him to be genuine in his initiative and expose how those in power, including himself for allegedly scooped tenders.

Questioning Sudi's motivation

Some questioned the motivation behind the “earth-shaking” report from an influential MP who has the President’s ear, challenging him to channel his concerns through the appointing authority and have the individuals sacked and prosecuted.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu fired back claiming that Sudi is merely setting the stage for a purge targeting specific people in government who may be innocent.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu Pulse Live Kenya

Nonetheless, he urged the MP to proceed without necessarily taking them through shame and ridicule writing:

“Be shameless, just remove them with the same impunity you removed the Deputy President without necessarily taking them through shame and ridicule.

Otherwise, if you were so sincere, the first name would be that of Oscar Kipchumba Sudi.”

