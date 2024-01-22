Outcomes of President Ruto's meeting with CJ Koome & Speaker Wetangula

During the meeting, President Ruto and Speaker Wetangula pledged their support for the Judiciary's request for additional budgetary allocation.

This financial backing is aimed at facilitating crucial developments within the Judiciary, including the recruitment of 25 new Judges for the High Court, the addition of 11 Judges for the Court of Appeal, and the finalization of a vehicle leasing program to address the transport needs of the Judiciary.

President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This commitment underscores a tangible step towards fortifying the judicial system and signifies a united front in the fight against corruption.

The leaders from all three arms of government acknowledged that corruption is an existential threat to the nation.

Each arm of government, including the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary, committed to enhancing service delivery, combating corruption, and upholding justice.

"Within 30 days, each arm of government will submit the proposals made to a forum of the National Council of the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) convened by Her Ladyship the Chief Justice. This forum will provide a roadmap for the immediate, medium-term, and long-term measures to be undertaken," State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said.

President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT