The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Outcomes of President Ruto's meeting with CJ Koome & Speaker Wetangula

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22.

President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22, 2024
President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22, 2024

According to communication from State House, President Ruto, Speaker Moses Wetangula, and CJ Martha Koome agreed to fight corruption, enhance accountability, and facilitate the efficient and seamless delivery of services.

Recommended articles

During the meeting, President Ruto and Speaker Wetangula pledged their support for the Judiciary's request for additional budgetary allocation.

This financial backing is aimed at facilitating crucial developments within the Judiciary, including the recruitment of 25 new Judges for the High Court, the addition of 11 Judges for the Court of Appeal, and the finalization of a vehicle leasing program to address the transport needs of the Judiciary.

President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22, 2024
President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22, 2024 President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

This commitment underscores a tangible step towards fortifying the judicial system and signifies a united front in the fight against corruption.

The leaders from all three arms of government acknowledged that corruption is an existential threat to the nation.

Each arm of government, including the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary, committed to enhancing service delivery, combating corruption, and upholding justice.

"Within 30 days, each arm of government will submit the proposals made to a forum of the National Council of the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) convened by Her Ladyship the Chief Justice. This forum will provide a roadmap for the immediate, medium-term, and long-term measures to be undertaken," State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said.

President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22, 2024
President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22, 2024 President William Ruto convened a meeting of the heads of the three arms of government at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, January 22, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

All three arms of government affirmed their commitment to performing their functions in a manner that upholds the rule of law, institutional independence, and respect for court decisions.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late sister will be buried in Tanzania

Why Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late sister will be buried in Tanzania

Outcomes of President Ruto's meeting with CJ Koome & Speaker Wetangula

Outcomes of President Ruto's meeting with CJ Koome & Speaker Wetangula

Ruto and CJ Koome confer at State House amidst ongoing tensions

Ruto and CJ Koome confer at State House amidst ongoing tensions

Latest updates on human head discovered at Kiambaa Dam in Kiambu

Latest updates on human head discovered at Kiambaa Dam in Kiambu

I will be vying for Governor - MP Peter Salasya declares

I will be vying for Governor - MP Peter Salasya declares

Gachagua speaks amid plot to replace him with Ndindi Nyoro as Waiguru's name surfaces

Gachagua speaks amid plot to replace him with Ndindi Nyoro as Waiguru's name surfaces

Uhuru’s first public handshake with Ruto lights up social media

Uhuru’s first public handshake with Ruto lights up social media

Take my wallet & payslip - Priest who lectured Uhuru surfaces with poem for Ruto

Take my wallet & payslip - Priest who lectured Uhuru surfaces with poem for Ruto

Policeman who spent final night with woman found dead in Lang'ata arrested

Policeman who spent final night with woman found dead in Lang'ata arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu

MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

2 special locations Lizzie Wanyoike's body will be taken before burial

Kenya Railways passenger train

Gov't approves split of Kenya Railways into 3 entities [Details]

On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind