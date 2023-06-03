Owner of bus torched during Azimio protests receives millions from Ruto, Gachagua

The money was presented to the businessman by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa who was the chief gust at the fundraiser organized by the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) in Nairobi on Friday.

The Head of State donated Sh1 million while his deputy raised Sh500,000 with their total donation standing at Sh1.5 million.

Leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza outfit also contributed to the fundraiser with Ichung'wa giving Sh300,000 and MOA chairman Simon Kimutai donating a sum of Sh110,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The businessman was hailed as a true representation of the hustler spirit, having worked his way from a car wash attendant to an entrepreneur.

“A true personification of a hustler is Henry…Mtu ameanza kuosha magari stage and religiously sacrificed to a place where he can go to the bank and be listened to not as a car washer but as an entrepreneur who has a vision and they invest in him.

“For it to happen that someone can just cut off and kill that dream is like killing him," Ichung’wa stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus went up in flames along Ngong road on Tuesday, May 2 when opposition protests resumed after the bipartisan talks stalled.