The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Owner of bus torched during Azimio protests receives millions from Ruto, Gachagua

Charles Ouma

The bus was torched by goons along Ngong Road in Nairobi on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when protests called for by Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya resumed

The bus that was torched by goons along Ngong Road in Nairobi on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when anti-government protests called for by Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya resumed
The bus that was torched by goons along Ngong Road in Nairobi on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when anti-government protests called for by Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya resumed

After suffering a setback when his bus was torched during anti-government protests led by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, businessman Henry Mungai can now heave a sigh of relief after President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua donated Sh1.5 million to help him replace the bus.

Recommended articles

The money was presented to the businessman by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa who was the chief gust at the fundraiser organized by the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) in Nairobi on Friday.

The Head of State donated Sh1 million while his deputy raised Sh500,000 with their total donation standing at Sh1.5 million.

Leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza outfit also contributed to the fundraiser with Ichung'wa giving Sh300,000 and MOA chairman Simon Kimutai donating a sum of Sh110,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
The bus that was torched by goons along Ngong Road in Nairobi on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when anti-government protests called for by Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya resumed
The bus that was torched by goons along Ngong Road in Nairobi on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when anti-government protests called for by Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya resumed Pulse Live Kenya

The businessman was hailed as a true representation of the hustler spirit, having worked his way from a car wash attendant to an entrepreneur.

“A true personification of a hustler is Henry…Mtu ameanza kuosha magari stage and religiously sacrificed to a place where he can go to the bank and be listened to not as a car washer but as an entrepreneur who has a vision and they invest in him.

“For it to happen that someone can just cut off and kill that dream is like killing him," Ichung’wa stated.

READ: ODM die-hard Gaucho threatens to take action against Azimio

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus went up in flames along Ngong road on Tuesday, May 2 when opposition protests resumed after the bipartisan talks stalled.

The businessman noted that he has since forgiven those who torched his bus.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Owner of bus torched during Azimio protests receives millions from Ruto, Gachagua

Owner of bus torched during Azimio protests receives millions from Ruto, Gachagua

Ruto salutes Njugush & Butita's success, says they earn more than his salary [Video]

Ruto salutes Njugush & Butita's success, says they earn more than his salary [Video]

Ruto sends Mudavadi to crucial heads of state meeting

Ruto sends Mudavadi to crucial heads of state meeting

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Senator proposes extended public holidays in new Bill

Senator proposes extended public holidays in new Bill

Ex-Citizen TV reporter speaks about being abandoned in the US

Ex-Citizen TV reporter speaks about being abandoned in the US

Ruto launches 2nd phase of Hustler Fund with Sh1M loan limit [Qualifications]

Ruto launches 2nd phase of Hustler Fund with Sh1M loan limit [Qualifications]

Indian official pumps water out of entire dam to get Samsung phone which fell during selfie

Indian official pumps water out of entire dam to get Samsung phone which fell during selfie

Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream & video games to boy who had a sore throat

Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream & video games to boy who had a sore throat

Pulse Sports

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercedes Benz S600

Tycoon loses multi-million Mercedes Benz S600 to auctioneers

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako and President William Ruto in Karen on September 6, 2022.

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives in a sleek, powerful all-black Toyota LC300 GR Sport SUV for the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’

‘Yesu Wa Tongaren’ lights up social media after joining TikTok, with a warm reception