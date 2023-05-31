The sports category has moved to a new website.

ODM die-hard Gaucho threatens to take action against Azimio

Fabian Simiyu

Gaucho says there is

Calvin Okoth popularly known as Gaucho
Calvin Okoth popularly known as Gaucho

Calvin Okoth, a devoted ODM fan widely known as Gaucho, has voiced his frustrations regarding what he believes to be intentional favouritsm of certain members within the Azimio camp.

According to Gaucho, former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a promise to gift him a car, but it seems that some officials within the Azimio camp are preventing him from receiving the gift.

"Uhuru Kenyatta recently said that he wanted to see me. No one has planned for our meeting and they know very well that I can't just wake up and visit his home," Gaucho said.

Gaucho
Gaucho Pulse Live Kenya
READ: How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery

Gaucho clarified that the circumstances would have been different if ODM leader Raila Odinga had been searching for another individual.

In such a scenario, the responsible parties would have acted swiftly and facilitated the timely delivery of the mentioned person's gift.

He also expressed his belief that the process of arranging a meeting with Uhuru is unduly protracted due to his Luo ethnicity.

Gaucho feels that those impeding his progress harbor concerns that meeting with Uhuru could potentially result in his subsequent success in life.

Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta
Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

Gaucho asserted that he is among the founding members of Bunge La Mwananchi and emphasized the importance of equal treatment for their group, just like any other.

He expressed his intention to engage with youth across Kenya, encouraging them to abandon their mission if they are not treated well or if their issues are not addressed.

During the inception of Bunge La Mwananchi in 2022, Gaucho emerged as a prominent figure and delivered influential speeches in the forum.

Subsequently, more individuals joined the movement, especially following Azimio's loss to Kenya Kwanza in the 2022 General Elections.

Nuru Okanga (left) speaks to MP Peter Salasya
Nuru Okanga (left) speaks to MP Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya

Nuru Okanga, also a fervent supporter of ODM, commands a substantial following and frequently participates in addressing the public as the need arises.

Both Nuru Okanga and Gaucho have dedicated themselves to attending Azimio protests since March, which has earned them recognition from opposition leaders.

Bunge La Mwananchi is known for its commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Kenyans and advocating for government measures to support the youth.

Fabian Simiyu

ODM's Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth 'Gaucho'

How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery