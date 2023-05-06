Raila secures another win as Ruto's team gives in to Azimio's demand

This is after bipartisan parliamentary committee composed to look into the demands by the opposition settled on having joint secretaries nominated outside Parliament.

The move is in line with the Raila’s demands that was initially opposed by the Kenya Kwanza side that insisted that was opposed to any extra-parliamentary process.

Following the development on Friday, May 5, President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza side settled on lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu with the committee's co-chair George Murugara making the announcement.

"We were to discuss the tabling of issues to be addressed. We have agreed upon a number and those that we have not agreed upon will be discussed," Murugara stated.

Lawyer Paul Mwangi will represent the Azimio side with the joint secretaries guiding the committee in its mandate.

The committee's co-chair, noted that progress has been made and the committee also considering expanding the talks outside Parliament as demanded by Odinga.

He noted that discussion on the same would be concluded in the coming days with a way forward communicated.

"The first issue to be discussed is whether it will be a parliamentary process, and the second is whether it could be by the executive gazettement under Article 131.

"It can be dealt with outside of Parliament and the executive by involving the public before being brought back to Parliament," the Rarieda lawmaker stated.

The bipartisan talks resumed on Friday, hours after Azimio halted anti-government protests of Wednesday evening.

The protests were suspended after Kenya Kwanza agreed to drop Adan Keynan from the team holding the bipartisan talks.

Keynan has since been replaced by Saku MP Dido Rasso according to National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah.