ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Dorcas counters DP Gachagua's claim that he conquered her heart first

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua has severally told the story of how he met Pastor Dorcas Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with second lady, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua at a past event
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with second lady, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua at a past event

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s speech at the National Prayer Breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi was among the highlights of the event.

During his remarks, DP Gachagua joked that he was able to conquer the heart of an Alliance Girls High School alumnus; Pastor Dorcas Gachagua.

He said that despite having come from a lesser known school in Nyeri, he was able to win over his wife.

Gachagua was responding to National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa who he accused of trying to intimidate him and the president by flaunting his Alliance High School alma mater.

Pastor Dorcas Gachagua speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast on June 7, 2023
Pastor Dorcas Gachagua speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast on June 7, 2023

Mimi nilingia Alliance Girls nikachanganya mtoto ya wenyewe nikweka box na ni bibi yangu leo. Between me and these guys who went to Alliance, who is more superior?” the deputy president quipped.

He continued by saying they have been married for over 35 years.

While giving a vote of thanks, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said that Pastor Dorcas had a rebuttal for DP Gachagua’s remarks.

He said that the former Alliance Girls High School alumnus had whispered something to him and asked him to respond to the banter on her behalf.

Speaker Amason Kingi, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua and DP Rigathi Gachagua during the National Prayer Breakfast on June 7, 2023
Speaker Amason Kingi, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua and DP Rigathi Gachagua during the National Prayer Breakfast on June 7, 2023

Before I move the vote of thanks, allow me to be the advocate of Pastor Dorcas Gachagua because she doesn't have a right of reply, having already spoken,” Kingi started.

The speaker went on to say that while DP Gachagua claimed he conquered his wife’s heart, Pastor Dorcas whispered to Kingi that she conquered his heart first.

Kingi joked that she had asked him to clarify the issue on her behalf.

Now that you are going to speak, please go set the record straight,” he quoted Pastor Dorcas Gachagua's request, adding “According to Mama Dorcas, yeye ndiye aliingiza deputy president box (She is the one who stole his heart).

DP Gachagua has severally told the story of how the two met. DP Gachagua met his wife in the 1980s while they were both at Kenyatta University.

According to Pastor Dorcas, they met on June 17, 1987, during her first year at the university.

They used to go and see former President Daniel Moi at Kabarnet Gardens, and it was during one of these trips that they bumped into each other.

