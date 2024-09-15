Don’t come here - Pastor Ng'ang'a lectures Mt Kenya residents opposing Gachagua

The preacher asserted that he is not amused with the political development in Mt Kenya region and issued a stern warning to those working to see the DP’s downfall.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a packed service at his church, the preacher noted that DP Gachagua should be given space to complete his current term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't come to my church - Pastor Ng'ang'a declares

Demonstrating that he is abreast with developments in political circles, Ng’ang’a noted that anyone who is opposed to the DP is not welcome to his church and advised them to look for alternative ways to resolve their issues rather than dumping the DP.

"So, people from the mountain, I hear you want to remove Gachagua... eh. Didn’t I hear that you want to remove Gachagua?" Pastor Ng'ang'a asked the congregation.

"Why are you digging into him? Why are you people from the mountain digging into Gachagua? Just let him finish his five years... eh," Ng'ang'a added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made it clear that those opposed to the DP should stay away from his church if they continue with their plans to ditch Gachagua.

"Don’t come here again, to this church. If you remove him, don’t come here. This Sunday, no one from the mountain will enter. Don’t come here this Sunday. Solve your problems slowly," Ng'ang'a remarked.

Pastor Ng'ang'a cautions congregation against trusting politicians

He also cautioned the congregation against trusting politicians who he dismissed as conmen and liars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And you know these politicians, let me tell you people from Mt Kenya, ask me because I’m here. I’m here spiritually, I can see. Politicians are liars; conmen,” Ng'ang'a explained.

His remarks come amid rising political temperatures in the Mount Kenya region with new political realignments and formations emerging.