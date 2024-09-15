The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t come here - Pastor Ng'ang'a lectures Mt Kenya residents opposing Gachagua

Charles Ouma

Pastor Ng'ang'a wades into Mount Kenya politics with stern warning to those opposing DP Gachagua

Neno Evangelism preacher Pastor Ng’ang’a

Popular city preacher, Apostle James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Centre has made it clear that residents of mount Kenya region who are opposed to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are not welcome in his church.

The preacher asserted that he is not amused with the political development in Mt Kenya region and issued a stern warning to those working to see the DP’s downfall.

DP Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

In a packed service at his church, the preacher noted that DP Gachagua should be given space to complete his current term.

Demonstrating that he is abreast with developments in political circles, Ng’ang’a noted that anyone who is opposed to the DP is not welcome to his church and advised them to look for alternative ways to resolve their issues rather than dumping the DP.

"So, people from the mountain, I hear you want to remove Gachagua... eh. Didn’t I hear that you want to remove Gachagua?" Pastor Ng'ang'a asked the congregation.

READ: Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

"Why are you digging into him? Why are you people from the mountain digging into Gachagua? Just let him finish his five years... eh," Ng'ang'a added.

He made it clear that those opposed to the DP should stay away from his church if they continue with their plans to ditch Gachagua.

"Don’t come here again, to this church. If you remove him, don’t come here. This Sunday, no one from the mountain will enter. Don’t come here this Sunday. Solve your problems slowly," Ng'ang'a remarked.

He also cautioned the congregation against trusting politicians who he dismissed as conmen and liars.

“And you know these politicians, let me tell you people from Mt Kenya, ask me because I’m here. I’m here spiritually, I can see. Politicians are liars; conmen,” Ng'ang'a explained.

His remarks come amid rising political temperatures in the Mount Kenya region with new political realignments and formations emerging.

READ: Details of ODM’s talks with Ruto & Kenya Kwanza

Earlier this week, at least 48 lawmakers from the region declared their support for Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, dealing a huge blow to Gachagua who is the highest-ranking government official from the region.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

