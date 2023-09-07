Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

The summit, jointly organized by the African Union and the Government of Kenya at KICC culminated in the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration, which Njoroge believes was a resounding success in addressing climate change.

Njoroge commended President Ruto for his ability to convene Heads of State and government from across the African continent for a crucial conversation about climate change, labeling it as the most significant threat facing humanity today.

The summit witnessed African leaders speaking in unison, transcending national hostilities, and uniting as Africans, a sight that filled Njoroge with pride.

President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, September 6, 2023. Photo credits: Simon Maina, AFP Pulse Live Kenya

She also expressed satisfaction in seeing opposition leader Raila Odinga among the dignitaries present, emphasizing the existential nature of the climate crisis.

The climate crisis, Njoroge stressed, is a matter of survival, and Africa can no longer afford to remain on the sidelines.

"Africans cannot sit on the sidelines of this one. We must be at the table. The day when decisions were made for us and we clapped is gone and must never come back," she said.

Ms Njoroge said she was particularly impressed by the leaders' candor in articulating truths that the world needs to acknowledge.

Africa, she noted, is disproportionately affected by climate change despite contributing the least to global emissions.

This imbalance has forced African governments to divert resources from critical sectors like education, health, and energy to address climate-related emergencies such as floods, droughts, and famines.

Njoroge highlighted the summit's significance in addressing systemic issues related to climate change, including discussions on carbon credits.

She raised thought-provoking questions about whether current approaches amount to granting permits for pollution, something that only the Western world can afford at the moment.

One pressing question Njoroge posed was why Africa is burdened with a disproportionate share of responsibility for a crisis it has little to do with.

She acknowledged that countries responsible for emissions have committed to providing resources to address their role in the catastrophe, leading to the creation of funds to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change and mitigate its effects.

Njoroge stressed the urgency of making the Loss and Damage facility operational to compensate countries like Kenya for climate-related losses.

Furthermore, Njoroge noted the need for increased investment in climate-positive projects and clean energy in Africa, where the continent holds tremendous potential.

