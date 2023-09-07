The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

Denis Mwangi

Why Pauline Njoroge has showered praises on President William Ruto despite their political differences

A collage of President William Ruto and Pauline Njoroge
A collage of President William Ruto and Pauline Njoroge

Pauline Njoroge, a prominent critic of President William Ruto, has extended rare praise to the head of state following the conclusion of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit.

Recommended articles

The summit, jointly organized by the African Union and the Government of Kenya at KICC culminated in the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration, which Njoroge believes was a resounding success in addressing climate change.

Njoroge commended President Ruto for his ability to convene Heads of State and government from across the African continent for a crucial conversation about climate change, labeling it as the most significant threat facing humanity today.

The summit witnessed African leaders speaking in unison, transcending national hostilities, and uniting as Africans, a sight that filled Njoroge with pride.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, September 6, 2023. Photo credits: Simon Maina, AFP
President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, September 6, 2023. Photo credits: Simon Maina, AFP President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, September 6, 2023. Photo credits: Simon Maina, AFP Pulse Live Kenya

She also expressed satisfaction in seeing opposition leader Raila Odinga among the dignitaries present, emphasizing the existential nature of the climate crisis.

The climate crisis, Njoroge stressed, is a matter of survival, and Africa can no longer afford to remain on the sidelines.

"Africans cannot sit on the sidelines of this one. We must be at the table. The day when decisions were made for us and we clapped is gone and must never come back," she said.

Ms Njoroge said she was particularly impressed by the leaders' candor in articulating truths that the world needs to acknowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Pauline Njoroge details how DCI trailed & arrested her

Africa, she noted, is disproportionately affected by climate change despite contributing the least to global emissions.

This imbalance has forced African governments to divert resources from critical sectors like education, health, and energy to address climate-related emergencies such as floods, droughts, and famines.

Njoroge highlighted the summit's significance in addressing systemic issues related to climate change, including discussions on carbon credits.

She raised thought-provoking questions about whether current approaches amount to granting permits for pollution, something that only the Western world can afford at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

One pressing question Njoroge posed was why Africa is burdened with a disproportionate share of responsibility for a crisis it has little to do with.

She acknowledged that countries responsible for emissions have committed to providing resources to address their role in the catastrophe, leading to the creation of funds to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change and mitigate its effects.

Njoroge stressed the urgency of making the Loss and Damage facility operational to compensate countries like Kenya for climate-related losses.

President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, September 6, 2023. Photo credits: Simon Maina, AFP
President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, September 6, 2023. Photo credits: Simon Maina, AFP President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, September 6, 2023. Photo credits: Simon Maina, AFP Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, Njoroge noted the need for increased investment in climate-positive projects and clean energy in Africa, where the continent holds tremendous potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

She pointed out that the summit resulted in crucial resolutions, including a commitment to make $100 billion in annual climate finance available, the operationalization of the Loss and Damage facility, and efforts to phase out coal and eliminate fossil fuel subsidies.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

CS Kuria faces backlash for touting supermarket discount prices as gov't stabilisation effort

CS Kuria faces backlash for touting supermarket discount prices as gov't stabilisation effort

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said

Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

ODM expels Jalang'o & 4 other MPs, survivors given hefty fines of up to Sh1 million

ODM expels Jalang'o & 4 other MPs, survivors given hefty fines of up to Sh1 million

Intrigues behind Raila's unexpected arrival at KICC & change of security protocol

Intrigues behind Raila's unexpected arrival at KICC & change of security protocol

PHOTOS: Ruto hosts banquet for visiting presidents and dignitaries at State House

PHOTOS: Ruto hosts banquet for visiting presidents and dignitaries at State House

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Babu Owino shows kindness to broke ex-cop who was ruthless to him

Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez

Story of Colombian VP 'Nyawira': From house help to vice president

President William Ruto during the ministerial conference at the Africa Climate Summit, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

Ruto hands over Sh7 billion at KICC