5 Kenyan politicians who slapped people on camera & got flak for it

The amusing and, at times, disturbing instances when politicians, figures of authority, found themselves caught in the act of slapping others.

Lucy Kibaki

In 2005, the late Mrs. Kibaki, then in her late 60s, became infuriated when her neighbor, who happened to be the World Bank country director and also her tenant, hosted a late-night party that disrupted her peace.

Following a report by the Nation media group detailing how she entered the party and insisted that the music cease, Mrs. Kibaki besieged the newsroom in the early morning hours to express her dissatisfaction with the coverage.

During this incident, she physically slapped a Nation cameraman who was filming her impassioned protest. Subsequently, she faced legal action for assault, but the case was ultimately dismissed.

Mathew Lempurkel

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel faced assault charges in 2016 after slapping the then Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere at Harambee House in Nairobi.

The altercation, documented in court records, resulted in Lempurkel being sentenced to 12 months with no option for a fine by Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani.

Evans Kidero

In 2013, a confrontation between then-Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and former Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh made headlines.

The altercation, which occurred in Kidero's office and spilled into the public sphere, saw Kidero physically striking Shebesh.

The aftermath led to a legal battle, culminating in a settlement where Shebesh received compensation of Sh30 million.

Nimrod Mbai

Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai was caught on video in a heated altercation with a Kenya Power engineer in July 2023.

The incident, which unfolded at Mbai's residence in Kitengela, involved offensive language, multiple slaps, and an apparent move to retrieve a firearm.

Peter Salasya

A recent viral incident involved Peter Salasya, the MP of Mumias East, engaging in a physical altercation with MCA Peter Walunya Indimuli at a funeral service.

The altercation began when Indimuli implored Salasya to address the grieving family with sensitivity, leading to an aggressive confrontation involving punches and slaps.