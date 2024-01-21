Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has revealed his political move, disclosing that he will not be defending his parliamentary seat in 2027 general elections.
I will be vying for Governor - MP Peter Salasya declares
The first-term lawmaker has revealed that 2027 will see him on the ballot for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat.
Salasya took to social media declaring that his ambition is being the Kakamega County governor in 2027.
"It's now official I will be vying for Governor," he wrote on his social media pages.
A number of politicians from across the political divide have declared interest in the seat currently occupied by Fernandes Barasa of Orange Democratic Movement.
Among those eyeing the seat are Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Cleophas Malala and the incumbent who has also strongly indicated that he is keen on defending his seat.
Controversies in Salasya's first term
The youthful lawmaker made his debut in parliament as the MP for Mumias East was elected on a Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K).
The party led by former Defense Cabinet Secretary is a constituent of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party headed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
His first term has seen him entangled in a number of controversies and altercations with his conduct on the radar.
Salasya was recently caught up in an altercation in which he slapped Malaha Member of County Assembly Peter Walunya, leading to his arrest and spending a night in police custody.
After spending a night in police custody, the MP was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.
According to the legislator, his arrest was uncalled for as the same police officers who took him in swiftly have done nothing in the past when he has been attacked by goons.
He read malice in the decision, noting that goons who attacked him and damaged his car in the past.
The assault allegations earned him a date with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
"You are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s offices at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 9 am for an interview and statement recording," reads a letter addressed to the MP and signed by EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak.
