ODM Director of Communications, Philip Etale has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This comes a day after ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga went public with his test result, which had turned out positive.

Mr Etale in a tweet said that although he is devastated, he remains strong and in high spirits, as he called on Kenyans to remember him in prayers.

"POSITIVE... Although devastated; I remain strong, determined and in high spirits. By His stripes, I will triumph. I will be healed. Please pray for me dear friends. In God I Trust," said Philip Etale.

Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

"Following my letter of the 10th of March 2021 we have confirmed that Rt. Hon. Odinga has SARS-2 COVID 19.

He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress," read the statement released by his doctor, David Olunya on Thursday.