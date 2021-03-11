Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

His doctor David Olunya confirmed the new development in a statement seen by Pulse Live.

"Following my letter of the 10th of March 2021 we have confirmed that Rt. Hon. Odinga has SARS-2 COVID 19.

He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress," reads the statement.

In a personal statement, Raila Odinga said that he was feeling strong and is in good shape, and that he will now quarantine until he recovers.

He also called on Kenyans to adhere to all the measures set by the Ministry of Health t ensure the virus is contained.

