Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

In a meeting chaired by President William Ruto on February 28, Cabinet approved the organisation’s request to shift its main offices.

“Cabinet approved the granting of Host Country Status to Plan International, as it seeks to operationalize its global headquarters in Kenya,” read the dispatch from Cabinet.

Pulse Live Kenya

The nation’s top policy organ praised the move as proof of the improved business environment and an affirmation of Kenya’s place as a top destination for regional and continental offices.

“The grant of approval by Cabinet means that Plan International can now move its global headquarters from London, UK to Nairobi, Kenya," read the Cabinet dispatch.

This move is a significant boost to Kenya's status as a leading investment and economic hub.

This comes days after President Ruto announced that J.P. Morgan, a leading global financial conglomerate had chosen to establish its regional headquarters in Nairobi.

This move is part of the bank's efforts to expand its footprint in Africa and tap into the continent's growing economy.

The move by JP Morgan is seen as a vote of confidence in Kenya's economy, which has been recovering steadily in recent years despite global shocks.

The country has attracted significant investment in infrastructure, energy, and technology, and is seen as a key player in Africa's economic development.

President William Ruto lauded the bank’s decision, during a meeting with its representatives at State House on Tuesday, February 22.

“The bold decision taken by J.P. Morgan — one of the world’s leading financial services firms — to set up a regional office in Nairobi is a vote for Kenya’s emerging success in the global marketplace,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

“We welcome the firm’s expertise in environmental risks that will help Kenya to sustainably confront the climate change crisis,” the president added.