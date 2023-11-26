The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
KPLC announces blackout lasting up to 9 hours in 4 counties on Sunday

Charles Ouma

The blackout will last between five to nine hours

File image of KPLC staff at work
File image of KPLC staff at work

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced that four counties will be affected by a blackout that will run for several hours on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

In its notice, the company revealed that the blackout which will run for between five to nine ours will be as a result of routine maintenance work.

"Hello, these areas will be affected by scheduled power interruptions tomorrow: Sunday, November 26, 2023," reads the notice by the utility company.

The notice lists Kajiado, Trans Nzoia, Machakos and Uasin Gighu as the counties that will be affected.

In Kajiado, the planned disruption will run from 9am to 5pm in some areas while in others, it will take slightly shorter.

Part of Ngong town, Scheme 305, Zamboa Road, Elpaso, Olepolos, Hill Top road, Vet Farm, Kihbit, Juanco, Embulbul, Kangawa, Maasai School, KBC transmitter, part of Oloolua ridge, Jogoo road, Kibiko and Ngong Kerarapon areas as well as adjacent customers were duly notified via the notice of the impending blackout.

KPLC engineers at work
KPLC engineers at work KPLC engineers at work ece-auto-gen

Makunga and Natwana areas of Trans Nzoia county will experience will experience a six-hour blackout owing to the routine maintenance that will run from 9am to 3pm.

In Uasin Gishu, Diesel Power, Action, Shell Petrol Station and adjacent customers will experience blackout between 10am to 3pm.

In Machakos, customers along Kangundo road, Malaaa, Koma Hill, Tala, Kangundo, Kikomba, Kyevaluki, Isooni, Kivaani and adjacent customers will be affected.

The blackout will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ: You can boil githeri with Sh20 electricity - Kenya Power boss advises Kenyans

Away from the planned mainteinance, KPLC has been on the spot with customers across the country angered by frequent blackouts affecting several counties and lasting several hours.

Nationwide blackout, high power prices as dams overflow

At one point in August, almost the entire county was plunged into darkness for several hours with engineers working round the clock to restore power.

Among the areas affected was the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where backup generators failed to come to life, leaving passengers stranded.

In the wake of the incident, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen executed several changes, with some senior Kenya Airports Authority bosses exiting.

File image of passengers stranded at JKIA when the airport was affected by a blackout in August
File image of passengers stranded at JKIA when the airport was affected by a blackout in August Pulse Live Kenya

The high cost of electricity is also another pain that Kenyans have complained about.

READ: Ndindi Nyoro splashes millions on more Kenya Power shares in plan to reap big

With the ongoing rains and with dams overflowing, Kenyans will be looking forward to lower electricity bills as has been the case in the past.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

