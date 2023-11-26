KPLC announces blackout lasting up to 9 hours in 4 counties on Sunday

In its notice, the company revealed that the blackout which will run for between five to nine ours will be as a result of routine maintenance work.

"Hello, these areas will be affected by scheduled power interruptions tomorrow: Sunday, November 26, 2023," reads the notice by the utility company.

The notice lists Kajiado, Trans Nzoia, Machakos and Uasin Gighu as the counties that will be affected.

In Kajiado, the planned disruption will run from 9am to 5pm in some areas while in others, it will take slightly shorter.

Part of Ngong town, Scheme 305, Zamboa Road, Elpaso, Olepolos, Hill Top road, Vet Farm, Kihbit, Juanco, Embulbul, Kangawa, Maasai School, KBC transmitter, part of Oloolua ridge, Jogoo road, Kibiko and Ngong Kerarapon areas as well as adjacent customers were duly notified via the notice of the impending blackout.

Makunga and Natwana areas of Trans Nzoia county will experience will experience a six-hour blackout owing to the routine maintenance that will run from 9am to 3pm.

In Uasin Gishu, Diesel Power, Action, Shell Petrol Station and adjacent customers will experience blackout between 10am to 3pm.

In Machakos, customers along Kangundo road, Malaaa, Koma Hill, Tala, Kangundo, Kikomba, Kyevaluki, Isooni, Kivaani and adjacent customers will be affected.

The blackout will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Away from the planned mainteinance, KPLC has been on the spot with customers across the country angered by frequent blackouts affecting several counties and lasting several hours.

Nationwide blackout, high power prices as dams overflow

At one point in August, almost the entire county was plunged into darkness for several hours with engineers working round the clock to restore power.

Among the areas affected was the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where backup generators failed to come to life, leaving passengers stranded.

In the wake of the incident, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen executed several changes, with some senior Kenya Airports Authority bosses exiting.

The high cost of electricity is also another pain that Kenyans have complained about.

