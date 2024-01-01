The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How CCTV led to arrest of 2 suspects behind the murder of Ugandan athlete

Amos Robi

The athlete was discovered lifeless inside a black Toyota Hilux during the early hours of Sunday morning

Suspects behind Benjamin Kiplagat's murder
Suspects behind Benjamin Kiplagat's murder

Two suspects have been apprehended by police in Eldoret in connection with the murder of Kenyan-born Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat.

Recommended articles

The athlete was found dead in his car on Sunday morning at Kimumu estate on the outskirts of Eldoret town.

Moiben Sub-County Police Commander Stephen Okal provided details on the arrests, stating, "One of the suspects was arrested in Uasin Gishu County, while the second was traced to Trans Nzoia County."

The police commander emphasized the reliance on crucial evidence, stating that CCTV footage led to the arrest of the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We relied on CCTV footage obtained from the scene of the crime and other technical clues to pursue and arrest the suspects," he stated.

The late Benjamin Kiplagat
The late Benjamin Kiplagat The late Benjamin Kiplagat Pulse Live Kenya

The circumstances surrounding Kiplagat's death reveal a sinister interception of his journey.

The athlete was discovered lifeless inside a black Toyota Hilux during the early hours of Sunday morning as he was making his way home. According to officers, the perpetrators used a motorcycle to intercept Kiplagat's route.

Elaborating on the investigation, Commander Okal highlighted that the suspects meticulously tracked Kiplagat's routine before carrying out the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The athlete was fond of attending late-night meetings with fellow athletes in Elgeyo Marakwet and thereafter proceeded to head home," said the police.

As the investigation unfolds, the suspects are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Before his untimely death, he had participated as a representative of Uganda in the Rio Olympic Games held in 2016.

Suspects behind the murder of Benjamin Kiplagat
Suspects behind the murder of Benjamin Kiplagat Suspects behind the murder of Benjamin Kiplagat Pulse Live Kenya

The late athlete had a notable presence in various competitions, such as the Shanghai Samsung Diamond League, Lausanne Athletissima in Switzerland, Paris Meeting Areva, and Hengelo Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in the Netherlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally starting in the 10,000 meters, he made a strategic shift based on his coach's advice, transitioning to compete in the 1500 meters, 5000 meters, and eventually taking on the steeplechase.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How CCTV led to arrest of 2 suspects behind the murder of Ugandan athlete

How CCTV led to arrest of 2 suspects behind the murder of Ugandan athlete

Ruto highlights 2023 achievements & outlines 2024 vision in New Year message

Ruto highlights 2023 achievements & outlines 2024 vision in New Year message

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Police launch crackdown in Nyeri, scores arrested after Maina Njenga meeting ban

Police launch crackdown in Nyeri, scores arrested after Maina Njenga meeting ban

7 reported dead, scores injured in Eldoret-Nakuru highway accident

7 reported dead, scores injured in Eldoret-Nakuru highway accident

How police intercepted & arrested 10 suspects ferrying donkey meat to Nairobi

How police intercepted & arrested 10 suspects ferrying donkey meat to Nairobi

Raila slaps government with ultimatum, announces return of protests in 2024

Raila slaps government with ultimatum, announces return of protests in 2024

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family

Man killed by wife in tragic love triangle after girlfriend came to his house

Man killed by wife in tragic love triangle after girlfriend came to his house

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment over 5 years

Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment

Vehicle the four young men were shot in

How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper

New twist in Meru blogger Sniper's murder case as ODPP, DCI trade blame

Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family