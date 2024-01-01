How CCTV led to arrest of 2 suspects behind the murder of Ugandan athlete

The athlete was found dead in his car on Sunday morning at Kimumu estate on the outskirts of Eldoret town.

Moiben Sub-County Police Commander Stephen Okal provided details on the arrests, stating, "One of the suspects was arrested in Uasin Gishu County, while the second was traced to Trans Nzoia County."

The police commander emphasized the reliance on crucial evidence, stating that CCTV footage led to the arrest of the suspects.

"We relied on CCTV footage obtained from the scene of the crime and other technical clues to pursue and arrest the suspects," he stated.

The late Benjamin Kiplagat Pulse Live Kenya

The circumstances surrounding Kiplagat's death reveal a sinister interception of his journey.

The athlete was discovered lifeless inside a black Toyota Hilux during the early hours of Sunday morning as he was making his way home. According to officers, the perpetrators used a motorcycle to intercept Kiplagat's route.

Elaborating on the investigation, Commander Okal highlighted that the suspects meticulously tracked Kiplagat's routine before carrying out the crime.

"The athlete was fond of attending late-night meetings with fellow athletes in Elgeyo Marakwet and thereafter proceeded to head home," said the police.

As the investigation unfolds, the suspects are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Before his untimely death, he had participated as a representative of Uganda in the Rio Olympic Games held in 2016.

Suspects behind the murder of Benjamin Kiplagat Pulse Live Kenya

The late athlete had a notable presence in various competitions, such as the Shanghai Samsung Diamond League, Lausanne Athletissima in Switzerland, Paris Meeting Areva, and Hengelo Fanny Blankers-Koen Games in the Netherlands.

