What the family of police boss who died on Haiti mission wants from the government

Charles Ouma

The deceased was part of an advance security team dispatched to Haiti ahead of the planned deployment of Kenyan police officers as part of the UN-Security Council-backed mission

The funeral service for Police Inspector Walter Nyankieya
The funeral service for Police Inspector Walter Nyankieya

Police Inspector Walter Nyankieya who was found dead in his hotel room in Washington DC while on a mission related to Haiti has been laid to rest.

The deceased was part of an advance security team dispatched to Haiti on a reconnaissance mission [prior to the planned deployment of Kenyan police to the Caribbean nation.

Three days after leaving Kenya, Nyankieya was found dead in his hotel room on February 13.

The family noted that their lawyer will move to court in a bid to know how Nyankieya met his death.

"After consulting family and friends we decided to lay our son to rest but our lawyer will be moving to court to follow up on the matter. We need to know what happened to our son," Philip Nyamato, the deceased's father explained.

READ: Kenya pauses deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

He added that weeks after his death and the family requesting for a provisional report on Nyankieya’s death, the government is yet to furnish them with the same.

"He was a senior police officer; his mysterious death should not go unanswered. We have asked for a provisional report from the government on his death but they still haven't responded weeks after his passing," added the grieving father.

The funeral service for Police Inspector Walter Nyankieya
Pulse Live Kenya
The grieving family also appealed to the government to furnish them with autopsy report and death certificate as they seek closure.

“Hao walikuwa askari kumi walikuwa wanasafiri kuenda Haiti lakini kama kawaida wao husimama either New York au Washington kwa muda kabla hawajaproceed kwenda Haiti,” the deceased’s father said shortly after news of his death broke.

Colleagues eulogize Nyankieya

He was confirmed as part of the reconnaissance mission put together by the international delegation planning to dispatch security officers to Haiti on a UN-Security Council-backed mission to restore order to the country overrun by armed gangs.

"The deceased was recently placed as a delegate of the multi-national security support mission where he diligently worked alongside other multi-agency officers. The country, NPS and the mission team have indeed suffered a great loss," David Kabiru, a representative of the NIS Director General confirmed.

Police Inspector Walter Nyankieya
Pulse Live Kenya

His colleagues in the National Police Service mourned him as a patriotic Kenyan who had respect for authority and was straightforward in his dealings.

"Walter was an officer who had respect for authority. He was firm and forward in his dealings with his colleagues and juniors," Administration Police Director, Operations, Geoffrey Otunge eulogized.

