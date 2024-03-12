The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya delays deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

Denis Mwangi

This new development comes just a day after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said the government was on course to deploy troops to Haiti.

Haiti PM Ariel Henry with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi
Haiti PM Ariel Henry with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei has confirmed that the government has been forced to delay the deployment of police officers to troubled Haiti.

Recommended articles

This comes after the surprise resignation of Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry on March 12.

PM Henry’s resignation has thrown a spanner in the works because as it stands, there is no government for the the deployed troops to work with.

Violence rocked the streets of Haiti's Capital Port-Au-Prince with armed gangs taking on the police
Violence rocked the streets of Haiti's Capital Port-Au-Prince with armed gangs taking on the police Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“There has been a fundamental change in the circumstances as a result of the resignation of the PM. Without a political administration in Haiti, there is no anchor on which a police deployment can rest, hence the government of Kenya will await the installation of a new constitutional authority in Haiti, before taking further decisions on the matter. Kenya reiterates commitment to providing leadership to the multinational security support,” the PS said in an interview with BBC.

The Haiti Prime Minister’s resignation came after mounting pressure from neighbouring states and the U.S. who wanted Henry to facilitate the creation of an interim government to midwife the next elections.

Gangs in the Caribbean country also gave the prime minister an ultimatum to resign, paving the way for the control of the capital by rebels.

This new development comes just a day after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said the government was on course to deploy troops to Haiti.

Addressing the media on Monday, CS Kindiki emphasized that the deployment process is progressing smoothly, with all necessary arrangements already in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are now in the pre-deployment stage. All the other programs are in place including the status of forces agreement and the laws on detention, arrests, and other enforcement measures are now in place. The standard operation procedures are in place," CS Kindiki said.

President William Ruto met Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry, at State House, Nairobi on February 29, 2024
President William Ruto met Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry, at State House, Nairobi on February 29, 2024 President William Ruto met Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry, at State House, Nairobi on February 29, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The Cabinet Secretary also poured water on reports that some officers had withdrawn from being deployed over escalating chaos.

“Kenya is the lead nation, but there are so many other countries that have pledged to contribute troops, and this came from the mandate of the United Nations Security Council, so it's part of our international obligations.

“The court matter has been addressed, and that other rumour you are talking about, I think tell the source of that rumour to return it wherever it came from," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent days, European Union countries and the United States of America evacuated their diplomats by helicopter under cover of darkness.

On Tuesday, Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned after rebels took over the capital, making it difficult for the PM to enter the country.

On Saturday, the U.S. reiterated its commitment to supporting the international intervention in Haiti.

In a conversation with President William Ruto on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken thanked Kenya’s move to lead the security team tasked with creating the security conditions necessary to conduct free and fair elections.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya delays deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

Kenya delays deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

Senior lands official loses control of 17 cars, 106 plots & millions in cash

Senior lands official loses control of 17 cars, 106 plots & millions in cash

How police lost race to arrest guard who confessed wife's murder on social media

How police lost race to arrest guard who confessed wife's murder on social media

U.S. sanctions Nairobi tycoons over links with Al Shabaab's $100M annual income

U.S. sanctions Nairobi tycoons over links with Al Shabaab's $100M annual income

CS Kindiki shares updates on $600M Haiti Mission as PM Ariel Henry resigns

CS Kindiki shares updates on $600M Haiti Mission as PM Ariel Henry resigns

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor

Brian Mwenda splashes cash online as court issues fresh arrest order

Brian Mwenda splashes cash online as court issues fresh arrest order

Itumbi reacts to Jacque Maribe's new job in Moses Kuria's office

Itumbi reacts to Jacque Maribe's new job in Moses Kuria's office

I'm ready to lose DP position - Gachagua speaks on threats over fight against illicit brew

I'm ready to lose DP position - Gachagua speaks on threats over fight against illicit brew

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023

Gov't effects new increased charges for IDs, passports & other citizen services

Shirley Ogallo

Why 3rd best 2016 KCSE candidate has taken to the streets

Elon Musk.Jae C. Hong/AP

Elon Musk 'laughs off' Mark Zuckerberg as Meta services experience outage

President William Ruto and Health CS Susan Nakhumicha at State House, Nairobi

Health CS: Why 2.75% SHIF salary deductions start in March but services start in July