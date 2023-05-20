The sports category has moved to a new website.

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Charles Ouma

The sleuths posing as hawkers selling the much revered mukombero roots along the border struck in one swift move and whisked the armed suspect away without firing a single shot.

US-based businessman Edward Morema Nyagechi, 62, and his wife Grace Mong’ina Morema, 60, were discovered murdered in their house in Getugi village, Nyamira on Tuesday morning.

Detectives have arrested 40-year-old Denis Ondara who is the main suspect in the murder of a US-based couple in Nyamira County after a manhunt that saw the detectives pose as hawkers.

The suspect was seized on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Isebania border in Migori County after a manhunt that lasted four days.

Ondara was first spotted in Ruai, Nairobi county a few days ago where he is believed to have gone into hiding with authorities closing in.

He then escaped to Migori in a bid to flee the county, with detectives tracking his movements.

"At 3 pm, the sleuths posing as hawkers along the border struck in one swift move and whisked the armed suspect away without firing a single shot, leaving a cloud of dust whirl in their wake.

"Before the other traders selling merchandise at the border could decipher what had just transpired, the hatchback carrying the suspect was negotiating the first bend towards Migori, en route to the capital," DCI stated on the successful operation.

READ: US-based Nyamira couple's murder: Post-mortem reveals shocking details

A search on the suspect saw detectives recover a gun and ammunition.

The suspect was also found with assorted spanners, nuts, screw drivers and pliers that are believed to have been used to breaking into vehicles.

The US-based Nyamira couple who were brutally murdered
"Upon searching the suspect, 14 more rounds of 9mm calibre were recovered, assorted spanners, nuts, screw drivers and pliers all used for breaking into parked vehicles," added the statement by DCI.

Post-mortem results reveal cause of death

Ondara is among three suspects that have so far been arrested in connection with the murder of Edward Morema Nyangechi, 62 and Grace Mong'ina Morema, 58, both based in the US.

The couple was murdered in their house after returning from the US, with their bodies discovered after they failed to turn up for breakfast on 21, 2023.

According to a report by Nation Media, a post-mortem conducted at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital revealed that Edward Morema Nyagechi had been bludgeoned several times in the head.

At the same time, his wife, Grace Mong'ina Nyagechi, had been strangled, bludgeoned, and stabbed to death.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

