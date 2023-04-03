US-based Nyamira couple's murder: Post-mortem reveals shocking details

The couple was found dead in their home, with evidence indicating they had been tied up and brutally attacked.

According to a report by Nation Media, a post-mortem conducted at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital revealed that Edward Morema Nyagechi had been bludgeoned several times in the head.

At the same time, his wife, Grace Mong'ina Nyagechi, had been strangled, bludgeoned, and stabbed to death.

Police have been investigating the case, but they face a daunting task as the killers tried to cover their tracks by dismantling the CCTV camera DVR before leaving the crime scene.

The family has expressed outrage at the unsolved murders and the slow pace of investigations, especially since this is not the first time the family has lost a loved one in similar circumstances.

In December 2021, the couple's nephew, Prof Zachary Mosoti, was killed in Nairobi, and his murder remains unsolved.

The killings of the couple and Prof Mosoti are suspected to be connected, and relatives have called on authorities to widen their investigation to identify the culprits.

The killings are believed to be motivated by envy, and the perpetrators are determined to wipe out anyone seen as prosperous in the victims' family.

The police have appealed to the public to avoid contaminating the crime scene to allow seamless investigations.

They have also arrested two workers from the homestead, a farmhand and a house help, who are currently in custody as investigations continue.

The couple's killing has sent shockwaves throughout the community, and many are wondering who could be behind such a heinous crime.