Police Spokesman Charles Owino has announced that he will retire from the Police Service in December, this year.

According to Owino, this will allow him prepare to run for the Siaya Gubernatorial race in 2022.

“I’m 50 years and I will ask the Police Service Commission and my boss to allow me go and vie for the Siaya governor’s seat,” said Charles Owino.

He added that he will run for Siaya Governor on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

Owino cited the party’s popularity in the Nyanza region as the reason he has chosen it.